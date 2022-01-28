UAB junior guard Tavin Lovan, a Franklin native, walks along the court during a pause in the Blazers' 68-65 win against the Hilltoppers at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
While the majority of fans in attendance during the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team’s game against UAB was cheering on the Hilltoppers, there was a contingent happy with the Blazers' 68-65 last-minute victory.
Among the UAB players celebrating the win was a player who played at Diddle Arena plenty of times throughout his prep career a t Franklin-Simpson -- junior guard Tavin Lovan.
For Lovan, Thursday’s win was another chance to play in front of friends, family and the community that supported him throughout his playing days as a Wildcat.
“It’s always a great feeling coming home,” Lovan said. “I’ve got my whole family here. It’s 20 minutes away (from Franklin). This is the best place to play for me. I love it here.”
“I see that kind of support … I just come here, play hard and try to get a win. Like we did tonight -- two big shots at the end by our players and we go home with a win. Nothing else you can say.”
With the win UAB improved to 17-4 overall, 7-1 in Conference USA. Lovan said it’s been a great start to the season for the Blazers.
“It’s always a good feeling winning, but we’ve still got areas to grow in,” Lovan said. “We came out with a big win tonight, but we got a game Saturday. We have to keep focused and keep playing one game at a time.”
Lovan has appeared in 19 games for UAB this season. Thursday was his 15th start. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, averaging almost 22 points a night.
“I just try to do a lot of different things to help my team win,” Lovan said.
In Thursday’s win, Lovan finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. The highlight was a monstrous dunk in transition, with Lovan stopping to stare at his parents in the stands -- former WKU players Tony Lovan and Veronica Cook-Lovan.
“That was mom and dad there courtside,” Lovan said. “I had to look at them. That’s for them. Every time. They played here. It’s always for them.”
And while every win is special, Lovan admits it's always nice to get a win at Diddle Arena.
“It’s because I am home though,” Lovan said. “All of my family is here. I’ve been playing here since middle school. It’s just a good feeling coming home.”