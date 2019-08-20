Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LOGAN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN OHIO COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... WEST CENTRAL EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT. * AT 415 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF DUNMOR, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RUSSELLVILLE, MORGANTOWN, ANDERSON, AUBURN, LEWISBURG, ROCHESTER, WOODBURY, INSCO, MINING CITY AND DIMPLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH