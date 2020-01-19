Lynn Bowden Jr. ran all around the football field this season after making the switch from wide receiver to quarterback.
Now, the University of Kentucky standout is making his way across the state to meet fans and sign autographs while preparing for the NFL draft. His autograph tour included a stop at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill in Bowling Green on Sunday.
"It's a blessing. I get to see my fans up close and personal," he said. "To interact with them, it's just a blessing."
Sunday's event was part of Bowden's first autograph tour with Athlete Essentials. It started Friday at KSBar and Grille in Lexington and continued Friday with stops at The Historic State Theater Complex in Elizabethtown and Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Owensboro. He was scheduled to visit Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health SportsPlex in Hopkinsville on Sunday before finishing the tour at Gameworks in Newport on Monday. Bowden said Sunday's event marked his first trip to Bowling Green.
"It's beautiful out here, it's beautiful. I've seen a bunch of Corvettes when I was riding through," he said. "It's beautiful out here."
The tour comes as Bowden prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas. He announced his intentions to enter the draft in a video post on Twitter on Dec. 9 ahead of the Wildcats' trip to the Belk Bowl, where they beat Virginia Tech 37-30 with the help Bowden's 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds remaining -- the play he says sticks out the most in his time at Kentucky. He's been training since with the goal of being selected "just as high as I can go."
"I'm a very busy guy with this and training," Bowden said. "I'm never trying to lose a step and really all I'm doing is really trying to better myself.
"I'm just working on everything. Nothing to point out, I'm just working on everything."
Bowden ran for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and had 73 yards and the touchdown on 6-of-12 passing in his final game in a Kentucky uniform to cap of a season he started at receiver. He was named Belk Bowl MVP.
Bowden took over at quarterback five games into the season after injuries depleted the Wildcats' quarterback corps. He led the team to victories in its final four games to finish the season 8-5. Bowden finished as the team's -- and the SEC's -- leading rusher with 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns on 185 attempts. He was also the team's leading receiver with 348 yards and a touchdown on 30 receptions. Bowden threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns on 35-of-74 passing and had a 98.31 quarterback rating. He says there was never any doubt Kentucky would be successful when he made the position change.
"I'm a very confident person," Bowden said. "I felt like we we could do anything that was put in front of us."
With his playing days at Kroger Field now behind him, Bowden is trying to give back to the fans who kept him up, which is what he says he'll remember most about his time at Kentucky.
"I'm just blessed," he said. "I see all these fans out here and I'm blessed."
