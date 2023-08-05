Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Nashville

{span}Cory Sandhagen, a UFC Nashville main event fighter and the fourth-ranked bantamweight, answers questions during the UFC Nashville Media Day Wednesday, August 4, 2023. (Photo by Austin Marr/Special to the Daily News){/span}

 Austin Marr/Special to the Daily News

After more than four years, UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) returns to Nashville on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

– About Austin Marr: I was introduced to the sport of MMA when my father enrolled me in Billy Scott’s MMA & Catch Wrestling classes in Smiths Grove when I was 11 years old. Since then, my passion for MMA and sports, in general, continues to grow.

