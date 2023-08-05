{span}Cory Sandhagen, a UFC Nashville main event fighter and the fourth-ranked bantamweight, answers questions during the UFC Nashville Media Day Wednesday, August 4, 2023. (Photo by Austin Marr/Special to the Daily News){/span}
After more than four years, UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) returns to Nashville on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
The regional scene of MMA (mixed martial arts) in Kentucky has been growing as of late due to rising promotions such as the B2 Fighting Series. UFC, the largest MMA organization in the world, has visited Nashville six times since 2009 and showcases the international fighters using a variety of martial arts styles and disciplines.
Top-10 strawweights clash in the co-main event. No. 10 ranked UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) faces her toughest test to date, the former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked UFC strawweight-Jessica Andrade (24-11 MMA, 15-9 UFC).
Top-ten bantamweights collide in the main event as former title challenger and the No. 4 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen (16-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) fights the nine-year UFC veteran and No. 7 ranked bantamweight Rob Font (20-6 MMA, 10-5 UFC).
• Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
• Light Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
• Lightweight Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
• Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
• Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
• Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
• Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja
• Flyweight Bout: No. 13 Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
• Flyweight Bout: Ode’ Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev
Doors to the public open at 4 p.m. The event has a start time of 5 p.m. for the prelims and 8 p.m. for the main card. The event will be broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN+.{&end}
– About Austin Marr: I was introduced to the sport of MMA when my father enrolled me in Billy Scott’s MMA & Catch Wrestling classes in Smiths Grove when I was 11 years old. Since then, my passion for MMA and sports, in general, continues to grow.