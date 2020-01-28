A United States Golf Association event is coming to Bowling Green.
The USGA announced in a release Tuesday that The Club at Olde Stone was chosen to host the 2022 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.
“The club and our membership are ecstatic to welcome the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship to Olde Stone, and to be able to showcase such a special and challenging golf course,” club director Kevin Childers said in the release. “To have our first USGA championship be the U.S. Girls’ Junior, an event that encapsulates so much of the joy, growth and competitive nature of the game, is extra special to all of us here at Olde Stone. We look forward to what’s to come.”
The event is the 74th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, but the first USGA championship held at Olde Stone. It’s scheduled to be played July 18-23, 2022. The event is open to female amateurs who have not turned 19 on or before the final day of the championship and have a handicap index not exceeding 9.4. The event will feature a field of 156 golfers competing in 36 holes of stroke play over two days, and the field is reduced to the lowest 64 scores for the championship’s match-play bracket, with all matches contested at 18 holes until the 36-hole final, according to the release. The winner of the Girls’ Junior Championship receives an exemption into the following year’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
“We’re so thankful to The Club at Olde Stone for its upcoming partnership, and excited to be able to bring the best junior amateurs in the world to this fantastic golf course,” said USGA championship director Tracy Parsons in the release. “The U.S. Girls’ Junior is not only steeped in history but is also the USGA’s fastest growing championship, serving the fastest growing demographic in golf. We look forward to continuing its tradition in Bowling Green.”
Olde Stone, which opened in 2006, has hosted events such as the Junior Ryder Cup, the NCAA Division I Regionals, the Southern Amateur, the Southern Junior Amateur, the Kentucky Open and the Mason Cup, an American Junior Golf Association State Cup Series event that raised money for the Mason Goodnight Foundation.
The 2022 event will be the first U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship played in Kentucky, but will be the sixth USGA championship in the state. The last was the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
The 2020 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship will be held July 13-18 at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colo. and the 2021 event will be played at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md.{&end}
