When the College World Series begins on Friday in Omaha, Neb., there will be a bit of local flavor in the Notre Dame dugout.
Brad Vanderglas, who graduated from Greenwood High School in 2009, is on the coaching staff for the Fighting Irish – his first season in South Bend, Ind. Vanderglas works with outfielders on defense, helping manager Lincoln Jarrett with hitting and base running and occasionally helps other members of the coaching staff with infielders and catching.
“The guys have worked hard for this,” Vanderglas said. “They had a little bit of disappointment last year before I joined the team with how everything went down – having a good season and getting stuck down in Starkville (Miss.) against the eventual national champions. It’s a resilient group. It was an awesome culture to walk into.”
While this is his first season at Notre Dame, Vanderglas has already been in coaching for almost a decade. His first job came shortly after graduating from Northern Kentucky in 2013 when he spent three years at Lincoln Trail College in Crawford County, Ill. He spent the next five years at Indiana State, where the Sycamores enjoyed a taste of NCAA tournament success with two wins in 2019 and a win in 2021.
“It was a situation where I was physically limited and didn’t have the opportunity to move on and keep playing, but I loved the game and I loved kinda helping the guys day to day and using it to create some tools for life,” Vanderglas said. “In this game you deal with tons of adversity each and every day. Just the willingness to prepare and keep battling – it’s fun to watch guys really commit themselves on the field. I think the characteristics built on the field help them in everyday life.”
Vanderglas said his first year at Notre Dame has been a continued progression in his coaching career.
“I got to speak with coach Jarrett a good while before I eventually made the decision to come over here and that’s the things he talked about – the opportunities exactly like this,” Vanderglas said. “Making a run at Omaha and getting to see another side of college baseball that I hadn’t seen a ton of (was that opportunity). I got a taste of it with some of the success we had at Indiana State, but it is an absolute pleasure to show up and work with these guys every day.”
Notre Dame, which opens play against No. 8 national seed Texas at 6 p.m. Friday, advanced out of the Georgia Southern region with a perfect 3-0 record before facing top seed Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regionals – beating the Vols 2-1 in the best-of-three series.
While many felt the Fighting Irish were big underdogs going into the Super Regionals, Vanderglas said the team was confident.
“We were viewed as an underdog, but our guys showed up all year and worked their tails off every day to be ready for situations like that – making sure we could capitalize at any opportunity,” Vanderglas said. “Clearly they did enough to pull through for us. It was awesome to be part of.”
Vanderglas said he has received a lot of congratulations from people in Bowling Green since the Super Regionals – including his coach at Greenwood, Chris Decker.
“The things he instilled in us back when we were playing at Greenwood has carried over,” Vanderglas said. “I always felt like we were the most prepared team every time we stepped out on the field. That was a testament to his hard work. Not only was he a good coach, but he can cut a damn good baseball field. I know he loved riding around on that mower.
“We keep in touch and he’s always extremely supportive. He comes out and watches some of our games – whether it was at Indiana State or here at Notre Dame. He’s always following the team.”
Vanderglas said he plans on enjoying the pageantry and atmosphere in Omaha, but also sees it as another opportunity to grow as a college coach as he works toward what he hopes is a head coaching job someday.
“That’s the end goal,” Vanderglas said. “Everything I am doing is hopefully preparing me for that moment. That’s kind of been the way this has gone for me – working for great human beings that are also really good baseball coaches. They’ve (taught) me the ropes along the way and the ultimate goal is to one day have the opportunity to lead a group of young men. Hopefully it is a continued path of success on the way there.”