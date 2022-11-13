NASHVILLE – For an offense looking to prove it was more than just Derrick Henry, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine made a big statement for the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium.
Westbrook-Ihkine had five catches for 119 yards and two scores. It was a big step forward for a receiving corp that entered Sunday’s game a combined 51 catches for 658 yards and a touchdown.
“It definitely felt good to make some plays out here,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “One of the things in chapel last night that really hit me coming into this game was, ‘If you live by the praise then you will die by the criticism.’ That hit me last night and I felt like I was able to carry it into today – not worry about what other people say.”
With Denver focusing on Henry, Westbrook-Ihkine provided the first spark late in the first half with a 9-yard touchdown catch in the right corner of the end zone that cut the deficit to 10-7 at halftime.
But the biggest play came in the third quarter. Tennessee exposed Denver’s aggressiveness on the run game with a perfectly executed flea flicker – a 63-yard completion from Ryan Tannehill to a wide open Westbrook-Ihkine that gave the Titans the lead for good.
Westbrook-Ihkine said they practiced the play at least three or four times during the walk through. Tannehill said it was part of the plan all week.
“There are a lot of plays so you never know if it is going to get called or not,” Tannehill said. “(Offensive coordinator Todd Downing) called it … and guys were able to execute it. I had plenty of time to make the throw and Nick obviously did a good job on the outside.”
It was the longest play of the year for a Titans receiver and the exclamation point on a breakout day for Westbrook-Ikhine who nearly doubled his season total in Sunday’s win.
Westbrook-Ikhine said it was a chance to prove the offense could be multi-dimensional.
“I feel like we made the plays we needed to make,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “The mindset is to be us, be pros, handle ourselves and ignore the outside noise. That’s all we can do. That’s our job description.”
Tannehill said it was the kind of performance that hopefully the pass game can build on going forward.
“That was huge,” Tannehill said. “You want to start stacking good performances. Those guys did a good job the whole game. They hung with me and started making plays and we were able to move the ball as the game went on.”