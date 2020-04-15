Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * TEMPERATURE...LOWS WEDNESDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO DROP INTO THE MID 20S TO AROUND 30. * IMPACTS...WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT VULNERABLE PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&