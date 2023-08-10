Red Route One

Jockey Cristian Torres guides Red Route One to victory in the West Virginia Derby on Sunday at Mountaineer Park in New Cumberland, W.Va.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Sunday’s Grade 3 West Virginia Derby winner Red Route One is expected to make his next start in the $1 million National Thoroughbred League Dueling Grounds Derby on Sept. 3 at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.