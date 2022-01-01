There were plenty of highs and lows in 2021.
A year after the sports world came to a halt with the coronavirus pandemic, events returned – even as the virus still lingered. There were record-setting performances, championships, near misses and inspirational performances.
Here are the top 10 stories of the year, in no particular order, as compiled by the Daily News sports department.
WKU stays in Conference USA
There were major shakeups in college sports this year, with seismic shifts in conference alignments.
Conference USA lost nine of its current members, prompting WKU to look for other options. WKU had some discussions with the Mid-American Conference, with Middle Tennessee also joining to get the conference to 14 members. MTSU opted to stay in Conference USA, and the MAC decided to remain at 12 – leaving WKU in Conference USA. The conference is set to add four new schools in 2023.
“I know that there’s certainly some uncertainty among our fans with how much Conference USA has changed and I know a lot of them – I could tell – became increasingly excited about the opportunity to join the MAC, as were we, but this is just one chapter in the book. It’s not the final chapter in the book. There will be a lot of great reading ahead,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said in an interview with the Daily News. “Stay with us and there will be a lot of exciting times coming up.”
Bailey Zappe/Jerreth Sterns rewrite WKU record books
Quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns made the most of their only season at WKU.
The Houston Baptist transfers helped make WKU one of the country’s most exciting offenses as the Hilltoppers advanced to the Conference USA title game and earned a 59-38 win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Zappe finished with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns on 475-of-686 passing with 11 interceptions. He broke LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s record of 60 touchdown passes in a season and Texas Tech’s B.J. Symon’s record of 5,833 yards in 14 games in 2003.
Sterns had 150 receptions, the third-most in college football history, and 1,902 yards, the fifth-most in college football history. He added 17 touchdowns.
Bowling Green Hot Rods win High-A East championship
It was worth the wait for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who claimed the High A East championship – winning the best of 5 series against Greensboro 3-2.
After minor league baseball was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, Bowling Green returned in a new league and steamrolled through the regular season with a league best 82-36 record.
The Hot Rods rallied from 2-1 down in the series – joining Low A Charleston as Tampa Bay Rays affiliates that won league titles in 2021. Double A Montgomery advanced to the championship and Durham captured the Triple A national title.
South Warren football wins state Class 5A title; Russellville plays for Class A title
It was a strong year for high school football in the area. Logan County and Glasgow both made runs to their respective state semifinals, while South Warren and Russellville advanced to the championship game.
Playing for its first state title since 1990, Russellville’s second-half rally fell short in a 30-27 loss to Pikeville. Russellville’s season ended with a run that captivated the community – many of whom made the trek to Lexington to cheer on the team.
“The community support was absolutely amazing and great,” Russellville coach Mikie Benton said following the championship game. “It’s always great to turn around and pretty much see everyone from back home being there. This run meant a lot. It’s been 31 years since we’ve been here. Unfortunately we couldn’t win it, but getting back here I think definitely sets a different standard in Russellville. I think it puts Class A on notice that we are going to be a team to be reckoned with. We definitely don’t anticipate it being another 31 years before we are up here.”
South Warren claimed its third title since the program began in 2011 with a 38-26 win over Frederick Douglass.
“That was a heckuva game,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said following the win. “That is what it is all about. That’s what you do this for – the preparation. When you get in games like this you have plays you draw up on the board and they look pretty, but these games come down to guys making plays. Our players made big plays in big situations when they had to. They’ve done it all year long. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Charles Bassey drafted by Philadelphia 76ers
After declaring for the NBA draft following his junior season, WKU center Charles Bassey was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 draft in June.
Bassey has appeared in 15 games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in nine minutes a game.
WKU sports provides an emotional lift after tornadoes devastate region
In the aftermath of tornadoes plowing across western Kentucky, including Warren County, WKU sports gave Bowling Green an emotional lift on the court and the field.
WKU men’s basketball beat Ole Miss 71-48 in Atlanta less than 24 hours after the tornadoes. One week later, WKU earned its first ever win at E.A. Diddle Arena over in-state rival Louisville with an 82-72 victory in front of 7,053 fans.
The Louisville win came hours after the WKU football team won the Boca Raton Bowl.
“We’re playing this game for everybody that was affected, no doubt,” Zappe said before the bowl win. “I hope we go out and get the win for them, and hopefully we can come out of this game making them happy.”
WKU volleyball makes NCAA Tournament twice in 2021
After not getting to play in 2020, the WKU volleyball team had double the success in 2021 – playing two seasons.
It began in the spring when WKU finished 18-0 in the regular season – its first undefeated regular season in program history – before claiming its sixth Conference USA title in seven seasons in the league. The Hilltoppers advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16, where they fell to eventual national champion Kentucky.
WKU followed that up with a 28-2 season, falling to Georgia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the fall. WKU won 21 straight matches, including a perfect season in conference play, and had 22 sweeps.
WKU softball wins C-USA title
With some local talent leading the way, the WKU softball team won the Conference USA title and fell one game shy of the regional final – losing to Duke 4-0 in 12 innings.
WKU finished 32-15 with Warren East products Katie Gardner and Kendall Smith and South Warren product Shelby Nunn contributing throughout the regular season and the postseason run.
Warren County South misses out on competing for Little League World Series due to COVID
Warren County South was in position to perhaps earn a trip to the Little League World Series, advancing to the Great Lakes Regional. Two wins from qualifying for the trip to Williamsport, Pa., South learned a few hours before facing Hamilton (Ohio) that there was a positive test on the team – forcing the team to forfeit.
Hamilton and Taylor (Mich.) went on to qualify from the Great Lakes Region, with Taylor winning the World Series.
“We knew the rules coming into it,” WC South manager Cary Page told the Daily News. “As coaches we discussed it multiple times, saying the biggest (opponent) that we’re going to fight is COVID. We were confident with baseball and still very confident the next two days were going to be our day. We really liked where we were at. But like I said, we knew the rules going into it and unfortunately it got us.”
Local trio make history at Soap Box Derby World Championships
Nathen Christian, Cameron Martin and Kelsey Sanford made history this year, becoming the first trio of racers from the same town to finish in the top three at the All-American Soap Derby World Championships.
Christian finished first in the Local Super Stock Division, while Martin finished second in the Local Masters Division and Sanford finished third in the Local Stock Division.
“There has never been a region where all three cars that won (the local event) were top three in the world,” Christian said. “That’s pretty awesome for everyone.”
Other stories that just missed the top 10
• WKU’s Jamarion Sharp and Dayvion McKnight both recorded triple-doubles for the men’s basketball team, the third and fourth triple-doubles in program history.
• Meral Abdelgawad hits game-winning 3-pointer in triple overtime against Charlotte in honor of her father, who passed away in the summer of 2020.
• WKU soccer wins C-USA East title in the spring.
• Former WKU standout quarterback Mike White makes NFL debut with New York Jets.
• Warren Central senior Jaida Tooley and sophomore Malik Jefferson win titles at KHSAA track and field state meet.{&end}