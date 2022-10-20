The Western Kentucky men's basketball team had three players picked for the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference team – sixth-year senior Emmanuel Akot, senior Jamarion Sharp and junior Dayvion McKnight.
WKU was the only team of the 11 in the league to have three players as preseason picks, the maximum number any program could attain on the 10-man team.
As a team, the Hilltoppers were picked second in the preseason poll with one first-place vote.
McKnight was a 2021-22 All-Conference First Team selection for the Hilltoppers. The Shelbyville native was the only player in the country to average at least 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game in the 2021-22 season.
The 6-foot-1 guard improved his scoring average from his freshman to sophomore season by nearly 11 points. McKnight was just the 26th player in college basketball since 1992 to record a season with at least 500 points, 175 rebounds, 175 assists and 60 steals.
Sharp, the reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, led the country in blocks per game with 4.62 per outing. He totaled 148 blocks, which was the second-most in the country for the 2021-22 season.
Sharp averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last year and is returning as the nation’s tallest college basketball player for the second consecutive season. The Hopkinsville native also broke WKU’s record for field-goal percentage in a single season by shooting 73%.
Akot is one of just two transfers who were elected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team. The sixth-year Boise State transfer was an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention and All-Tournament team member for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the field for the conference champions.
The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native appeared in 31 games with 29 starts for the Broncos. He logged 17 games of double-figure scoring throughout the season, leading Boise State in scoring on five occasions.
The Hilltoppers will host University of Montevallo and Georgetown College in exhibition games Nov. 2 and 5, before opening the regular season Nov. 10 at Eastern Kentucky.