Like all of his Western Kentucky teammates, Cory Munson has been locked in a battle to win a starting spot for the Hilltoppers during the spring practice period.
If experience counts for anything, then Munson has an excellent shot at nailing down the Tops’ starting place-kicker job for 2023. After all, Munson has done it before.
As a freshman in 2019, Munson won the job and capped his first season as a Hilltopper with one of the greatest kicks in program history. Munson’s 52-yard field goal on an untimed down lifted WKU to a 23-20 walk-off win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.
Munson finished the freshman season making 17-of-28 field goals and 30-of-40 extra points for a total of 90 points. He also began building a bit of a cult-hero reputation as a fearless tackler on kickoff coverage, tallying a pair of tackles against Western Michigan to bring his season total to four.
Munson is up to 18 career tackles and is always looking to add to that total.
“Kickoff’s my favorite,” said Munson, from Warner Robins, Ga. “I love running down the field, going and hitting somebody just like any other player on the field.”
The arrival of transfer Brayden Narveson in time for the 2020 season shifted Munson out of the starting place-kicking job, but he still continued on as the Tops’ kickoff specialist. That was the arrangement for the next three seasons, with Munson booming the kickoffs and occasionally rocking an unwary return man.
But Narveson opted to enter the transfer portal following the Tops’ regular-season finale, leaving the team in need of a place kicker for their appearance in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against South Alabama. Munson stepped up and hit three of four field-goal tries and all five of his point-after attempts in WKU’s 44-23 win on Dec. 21.
With the competition for the starting place-kicker job wide open this spring, WKU special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Andy LaRussa said Munson’s hard-earned experience makes a strong case.
“Absolutely – there’s no substitute for game experience, and Cory’s done a great job,” LaRussa said. “Just his senior leadership is really important. His game experience is really important. He’s got the right mentality. He’s tough, he’s improving, he’s getting stronger – so all the things that you’re looking to see.
“And again, every position you’re trying to create competition and see who’s going to come out of the fray at the end of the thing.”
Munson isn’t taking anything for granted, and continues to compete every day with redshirt freshman Lucas Carneiro, redshirt sophomore Nolan McCord and Rutgers transfer Antonio Chadha, a redshirt freshman. McCord is the only one of that trio with any game experience, having made nine of 16 field-goal attempts and 23 PATs as a freshman at Mississippi State.
“We’ve got Lucas and a couple younger guys,” Munson said. “Lucas has been really money this spring, so we’ll see how fall camp goes. That’ll really be the deciding point there.”
Whether he’s trying field goals in addition to blasting off kickoffs or not this coming season, Munson is looking forward to one final year as a Hilltopper.
“I think we’re really strong all-around,” Munson said. “I think since I’ve been here, this is the strongest we’ve looked so I’m excited to see what next season brings us.”{&end}