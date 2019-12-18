Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton is announcing the Hilltoppers’ Class of 2020 early signees. The official National Signing Day is Feb. 5.
Listed is what the Daily News has previously reported about the confirmed WKU signees as they committed throughout the season.
Mark Goode, OL, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Goode became the second in-state commitment in June and the fifth overall pledge to the Class of 2020. Goode played offensive tackle, tight end and defensive end for LaRue County. As a senior, he had one 15-yard reception and recorded 22 tackles with a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown for LCHS.
He’s also currently LaRue County’s leading scorer on the basketball court with 28.2 points and nine rebounds per game.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Jackson was the first commitment to the Class of 2020 in June. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman helped South Warren to a Class 5A state championship in 2018 and the second round of the playoffs this fall.
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Allen is a 6-1, 195-pound safety. He had not been rated by 247 Sports Composite in the summer but is now listed as a three-star prospect. He was one of the first of five commitments from the state of Georgia and teammate with fellow WKU commit Noah Whittington.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Whittington is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound recruit from Peach County High School in Fort Valley, Ga. He’s listed as a wide receiver but will sign as a running back to WKU. Whittington also has offers from Army and South Alabama. The only running back signee in WKU’s early class had 80 rushes for 824 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season and also had 11 receptions for 256 yards.
Wesley Horton, OL, North Atlanta HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Horton is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive lineman who held offers from UT-Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
John Blunt, Jr. CB, Cisco College, Arlington, Texas
Blunt is a 6-2, 190-pound cornerback from Arlington, Texas, who also held offers from Grambling State and Texas Southern. He originally committed to McNeese State out of Mansfield Timberview High School before playing at Cisco College in Cisco, Texas. Blunt had 24 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles this season. He’ll have three years of eligibility at WKU.
Craig Burt, WR, Hutchinson County College, Columbus, Ohio
Burt is a 6-foot-4, 194-pound sophomore who will have two years with WKU. Burt, a native of Columbus, Ohio, played his freshman year at Urbana University before transferring to Hutchinson. He finished the fall with seven receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also holds offers from New Mexico State and Massachusetts and is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports composite ratings.
Spencer Owens, TE, Fullerton College, Lakewood, Calif.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Owens will be eligible for two seasons with the Hilltoppers. Recruiting service 247sports lists Owens as having committed to WKU over offers from Clark Atlanta, San Diego State and UTEP. Owens had seven receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown this fall for Fullerton as a sophomore.
Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Hutchinson Community College, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Tinsley is a 6-foot, 183-pound sophomore who will have two years of eligibility with the Hilltoppers after averaging 47 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Tinsley, a Lees Summit, Mo., native, chose WKU over offers from Akron, Ball State, Marshall, Massachusetts, New Mexico State, South Alabama, Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee Tech.
Nicholas Days, LB, Independence Community College, Miami, Fla.
Days is the most recent commitment to WKU’s signing class. He had 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games for ICC.
David Ndukwe, DT, Arabia Mountain HS, Lithonia, Ga.
Ndukwe is a 6-foot-6, 242-pound defensive lineman with reported offers from Akron, UT-Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Jacksonville State, South Alabama and Southern University. Ndukwe visited WKU on July 30 after receiving a scholarship offer in June. The Georgia prospect was the first defensive line commitment in this class.
Travis Collier, CB, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Collier is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back who played his junior season at wide receiver and strong safety for Douglas County. As a senior, he had 271 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Collier had offers from Akron, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Troy and Western Carolina. Collier had not been rated by 247Sports Composite when he committed, but is now rated a three-star prospect.
Dezmion Roberson, LB, Elba HS, Elba, Ala.
Roberson is listed as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound middle linebacker and wide receiver for Elba High School in Alabama. He earned first-team all-state honors at linebacker last season.
Darius Shipp, DT, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Olive Branch, Miss.
Shipp is 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman from Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Olive Branch, Miss., native played in nine games last year for the Tigers and registered 36 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. He had three tackles in his freshman year at NEMCC. Shipp originally signed with Austin Peay as a two-star prospect – by 247sports composite rankings – out of Lewisburg High School. He finished his prep career with 93 tackles, 25 for loss and seven sacks. Shipp has reported offers from South Alabama, Charlotte, Southern Illinois and Troy in addition to WKU.
WKU’s Early Signing Class of 2020
* indicate commitments WKU hasn't announced as signees yet.
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
John Blunt Jr, CB, Cisco College, Arlington, Texas
Craig Burt, WR, Hutchinson Community College, Columbus, Ohio
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
*Chase Jones, OL/DL, Glasgow HS, Glasgow
*Aaron Key, OLB, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
*Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
David Ndukwe, DE/DL, Arabia Mountain HS, Decatur, Ga.
*Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Spencer Owens, TE, Fullerton College, Lakewood, Calif.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba, Ala.
*Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
*Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Darius Shipp, DL, Northeast Mississippi CC, Olive Branch, Miss.
Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Hutchinson CC, Lees Summit, Mo.
Noah Whittington, RB, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
*Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
