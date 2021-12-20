After back-to-back comebacks for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team on the road, senior Meral Abdelgawad was named Conference USA Player of the Week.
Abdelgawad was a catalyst in both of WKU’s come-from-behind victories. At Miami (Ohio), Abdelgawad scored 14 points in the second half, and she scored a combined 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods at Fairleigh Dickinson. She made a game-tying layup with 28 seconds left at Miami and then followed up with a pair of made free throws with 21 seconds left to put WKU ahead by two. Abdelgawad scored the final five points for WKU in the second OT against Fairleigh Dickinson to seal the road win.
The Cairo, Egypt, native averaged 26.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals per game on the week. She tied her career high with 33 points at Fairleigh Dickinson, a mark she had set just two games prior against Tennessee Tech. She became only the second NCAA Division I player this season to record multiple games with 33 points or more.
Abdelgawad leads C-USA in total points (200) and points per game (18.2) and is third in total rebounds (92) and total steals (28).
It’s Abdelgawad’s first career C-USA Player of the Week award. The senior earned C-USA Freshman of the Week honors three times in her rookie season.