As his last coaches show of the regular season came to a close, Western Kentucky women’s basketball coach Greg Collins shared his favorite story of the lone Lady Topper senior with those at Roosters on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green and those listening over the airwaves.
He flashed back two seasons prior to when Meral Abdelgawad was a sophomore and the team was in Norfolk, Va., for its game against Old Dominion. The week leading up to that game against the Monarchs, Collins says, the focus had been on guarding the drive.
Abdelgawad didn’t last long in the game – just six minutes, according to the box score.
“They were attacking the basket, and about six of the first seven possessions, they went by (Abdelgawad) like the guy at the door at Walmart. They were gone,” Collins said. “That was it. I was fed up. Sat her on the bench the whole rest of the game.”
The limited minutes in the 76-65 loss didn’t sit well with Abdelgawad.
But it was the last time something like that has happened in her career.
“She was so mad she wanted to move back to Cairo before we left to go to Charlotte the next day. She was on the phone with her mom and her mom – who’s a basketball player – told her, ‘You didn’t play any defense and you’re going to stay.’ She was so mad she didn’t talk to anybody. We got to practice at Charlotte, shootaround she still didn’t talk. I didn’t say anything to her, either.
“She was the reason we beat Charlotte the next game. Since that day, I could stop yelling, ‘Run, Miroo, run.’ From then on, she’s played a lot harder no matter what the scout was. She always played hard, but sometimes that energy wasn’t focused on what we needed at that time. She changed and from that day forward she’s been pretty much lights out and ready and focused.”
Abdelgawad has provided unmeasurable energy during her career at WKU, in which she’s started every game, and as the only upperclassman on this year’s team, has been the leader of a turnaround season leading into this week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.
“It feels weird a little bit (being the only senior),” the Cairo, Egypt, native said on the show. “I feel pressure. I have to lead them and I have to talk to them more and I’m not good at that, to talk.”
Her play has spoken for itself this season, however.
After going 7-16 a season ago and being picked to finish 12th of the 14 teams in C-USA – and last in the East – the Lady Toppers finished the regular season 18-11 overall and 11-7 in league play. WKU is the No. 4 seed from the East and will open the tournament with a 1:30 p.m. game Wednesday against UAB at Ford Center at The Star.
The winning record this season is in large part due to Abdelgawad.
The 5-foot-11 guard is second in the league in scoring at 19.8 points per game and eighth in rebounding at 7.2 per game. She’s got the second-best shooting percentage in the league, knocking down 54.7% of her shots, and the second-most steals with 67. On a team that goes deep into its bench every game, Abdelgawad still averages 34.5 minutes – the sixth-most in C-USA. With her stats, she was named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award.
“She is a real glue-type of player over the years. She’s been one that came in and was with Whitney Creech and Dee Givens and Alexis Brewer and Raneem (Elgedawy), and really kind of just brought that energy from day one,” Collins said Wednesday. “She wasn’t necessarily the best basketball player on the team, but I recognized that she brought an energy and a passion that we needed on the floor. She was that player that always went and got that extra possession – that offensive rebound, that defensive board – she was the one that always did that.
“Now she just continued to grow and work and now she’s evolved into a player that can score, that can put the points on the board. We still need her every game to be that energy driver – she needs to be that one that kind of leads this team on both ends, especially on the defensive end and on the rebounding, on the boards.”
She’s nearly doubled her scoring average from a season ago – 10.6 points per game – and has improved her 3-point shooting percentage from 25% to 34.9%, which she credits for opening up more of her game.
“Coach Collins, he was always telling me if I want to drive wide open or to be confident when I’m driving, I’d have to shoot good from the 3-point line,” she said.
Abdelgawad has been part of many magical moments during her career, with the most recent coming in her next-to-last game at E.A. Diddle Arena, when she helped the Lady Toppers overcome a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to rival Middle Tennessee for an overtime victory. She tied the game with a three-point play with 41.5 seconds left, and gave her team a lead with 7.7 seconds left before the Lady Raiders forced overtime. The Lady Toppers never trailed in overtime, and Abdelgawad finished with 27 points in the game – one of her seven games with over 25 points this year.
Perhaps the most memorable, however, came last season, when she hit the game-winning 3-pointer in triple overtime as time expired to beat Charlotte 100-99. As she wandered near the baseline before the ball was inbounded on that final play, her thoughts were with her father, who died the summer before the season began.
“I promised my dad before he died I’d play every game hard just for him because he wanted me to be here and play at Western Kentucky,” Abdelgawad said after the game. “I was playing hard just for him. I didn’t think about anything, just to play for him.”
Though she knew she was going to have to be a leader the last two years after the loss of a successful, veteran team that sophomore year that never got a chance to play in the C-USA Tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she never thought of going elsewhere.
“I think I like everything here. They’re making me feel like it’s my second home here,” Abdelgawad said on the radio show. “They’re always around me, they’re always helping me in everything since day one that I was here. Coach Collins, he was always helping me and (Collins’ wife) Rae, she was always helping me, so I was not going to leave this place. I will miss them after my senior night, but I will remember them every day.”
For Collins, the lone player there for his four years as head coach is much more than just a player.
“Personally, she’s like a daughter,” he said. “She just means the most to my wife and my kids. We think of her like a daughter. She’s been through a lot with her father. Her father told her before he passed during COVID to come back to Western Kentucky, get her degree and be a great basketball player. I told her she has absolutely honored her dad’s name and made him proud. I know her mom and her brothers are obviously proud of her as well. We love her.”