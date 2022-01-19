Western Kentucky senior guard Meral Abdelgawad looks to pass the ball around Southern Miss sophomore guard Brikayla Gray in the Lady Tops' 98-88 win over the Lady Eagles at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior Meral Abdelgawad has been named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year midseason watch list presented by Her Hoops Stats.
The list is made up of 15 players deemed to be from “mid-major” schools. Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced in February and the list will be narrowed to five finalists in early March with the winner being crowned in late March.
The Cairo, Egypt, native has caught fire in her senior season, scoring at a 20.2 points per game clip, which makes her the top scorer in Conference USA and the 18th-highest scorer in the country. After earning C-USA All-Defensive Team honors last season, Abdelgawad has stepped up her offensive game by notching four 30-point performances so far this season. That mark is tied for the fourth-most by a Lady Topper in a single season.
In league play, Abdelgawad is averaging 24.8 points per game to lead the conference. She has the best field-goal percentage in the conference (54.2%) of any guard and the second-best among all players. Through five conference games, Abdelgawad is shooting 65.2% from the field, which leads the league.
On the defensive side of the ball, Abdelgawad is 21st in the country and second in the league in total steals with 44. She is 24 steals away from breaking into the top 10 all-time at WKU in career takeaways.
The senior has also notched three double-doubles this season and is averaging a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.
Abdelgawad has been named the C-USA Player of the Week three times this season and was named to the Preseason WNIT All-Tournament Team in November.