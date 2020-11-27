Less than 30 minutes into his first practice as Western Kentucky’s head coach, Greg Collins saw something in one of his players and decided she would be starting.
Collins had been with the program since 2012, so he knew who was coming back, but Meral Abdelgawad, a freshman from Cairo, Egypt, stuck out to him.
“The reason was that she wasn’t the best basketball player on the floor, but she was the hardest-playing basketball player on the floor, and that included players who were out there like Whitney Creech and Dee Givens at that time,” Collins said. “She just played hard.”
Now, with two seasons under her belt, Abdelgawad isn’t just seen for her effort – the 5-foot-11 junior guard is looked upon to be the leader of a Lady Toppers team as the lone returning starter back for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s challenging this year because we have six freshmen. ... I’m trying to teach the freshman this year and lead them,” Abdelgawad said. “It’s hard for me because it’s my first time, so I’m trying to be a leader for them this year. I’m trying. I hope I’m doing good right now.”
It won’t be the first time Abdelgawad has had to make an adjustment at the start of the season, either.
The transition to American basketball came with challenges, too. She said the individual workouts weren’t bad, but it got harder when the team began actual practices her first year.
“I saw everything is different than Egypt – everything,” Abdelgawad said. “Everybody was taking charges on me because I’m always going and I’m not stopping. We can take timeouts when we get rebounds – I (didn’t know) anything about that. It was hard, but (Collins) told me I have to keep playing and not stop, so I was doing that to start with Dee and Whit.”
Abdelgawad had gotten experience playing with clubs in Egypt, she says, and much of the time she was playing against older, more veteran players. She played for the Egyptian national team, where she began to become a star at the 2016 U18 Afrobasket Championships. She was named MVP of the event after helping her team to a second-place finish by averaging 14 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
She competed in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup, where she averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and also played for Egypt’s senior national team in the final round of that year’s Afrobasket tournament. Even though she was the youngest player competing from any country, she averaged 11.1 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists.
She signed with WKU the following November.
“I was playing with my national team. We went to play in World Cup, so I think coach Collins saw my games when I played over there, so he started to talk to me and stuff like that, but I didn’t want to come here and play. I just wanted to stay in my home with my family,” Abdelgawad said. “I went to college in Egypt for two years I think, and after that I said, ‘I can come right now to the U.S. and play right here.’ And that’s it. I’m now here.”
And at that first practice she had as a Lady Topper, Collins decided she was a starter. She was one of the first five on the floor in all 35 games her freshman season, and averaged 8.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the 20-15 Lady Toppers, who advanced to the third round of the NIT before a loss to Ohio ended the season.
Since that practice two years ago, the third-year head coach has seen Abdelgawad continue to get better.
“Now, she was a little bit out of control and she was a little bit reckless, but she has continued to work and improved and she just always competes hard,” he said.
She again competed with her national team following the season – as well as WKU senior forward Raneem Elgedawy, who Abdelgawad says she met five or six years ago while playing for Egypt – before starting all 29 games for WKU as a sophomore. She helped the Lady Toppers to a 22-7 record and a No. 3 seed in the Conference USA Tournament with 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. She closed the season strong, posting double-figure scoring in six of the team’s last nine games.
“Coach Collins wanted me to get more chances last year, like the second half of last year. That got me to be more comfortable in the game,” Abdelgawad said. “I started to focus to go get rebounds and just make good shots, not bad like the first half of last year. This year I’m trying to do what I’m good at so I can help my team to win games.”
Just hours before WKU was scheduled to tip off its first game in Frisco, Texas, the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abdelgawad said she didn’t return to the U.S. until October, and has been working to get ready for the season since. She’s been trying to improve her rebounding, and Collins says she’s improved noticeably in other areas of her game as well.
But her biggest impact could be her leadership as the only returning starter from last season. The Lady Toppers graduated four players, Sherry Porter opted out for the season and Elgedawy is currently home in Egypt with her family, and could possibly return later.
Collins says what she’s doing to lead them is evident in practice.
It’s the same thing he saw from her in her first practice as a Lady Topper, when she earned a starting spot.
“Perhaps the strongest energy leader is no surprise, and that’s Meral Abdelgawad,” Collins said. “Every day she just plays hard in every possession, whether it’s a drill or a scrimmage, she plays really hard. She leads this team with her energy.”
{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.