The trajectory of Western Kentucky’s success in Conference USA was soaring when its athletics seasons ended last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The WKU men’s and women’s basketball teams were each poised for deep tournament runs and the softball and baseball teams were off to successful starts.
The what-could-have-been feeling is empty. It also offers optimism for 2020-21.
“I truly believe that when we come out of this, this whole university will be well-positioned,” WKU athletics director Todd Stewart said. “I feel the same way about athletics. Our staff and coaches are outstanding and I truly have confidence in everybody. Each of our sport programs were solid, either had good seasons or having good seasons or were likely to have very good seasons like baseball and softball.”
The cancellation of anything sports related was a sudden shock to the country a little over a week ago when the virus termed COVID-19 brought all university and professional sports to a halt. With WKU moving classes online the rest of the semester, Stewart, his senior athletics support staff and coaches are now on student-athlete support mode during the transition to online learning.
With the ban of gatherings, that means no teams can practice and facilities are closed to formal, informal or voluntary workouts. Only athletic trainers are available for rehab and treatment to athletes who need it.
Should the season have continued, Stewart believes athletics was on its way to a banner year in C-USA. Since joining the league in 2014-15, WKU has won 26 league titles between the fall, winter and spring sports seasons. WKU’s volleyball conference title was the only one solidified this year with basketball, baseball and softball cut short.
"It's almost like you plan for a night out, whether it's dinner and a movie or event and you're really excited about it," Stewart said. "You've got everything lined up and you get dressed, walk out of your house and not only are you told you can't do that, but you have to walk back into your house and stay in your house and that's really the analogy of this. Everything did a 180."
The women’s basketball team was 22-7 and positioning itself for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if it at least made the tournament championship game. Men’s basketball was 20-10, hoping to make its third straight tournament final appearance.
Softball was off to a 20-4 start and ranked No. 30 in the opening RPI of the 2020 season. The 20 wins in the first 24 games was the fastest run to 20 victories than any other team in program history.
Baseball was 10-6 with four series wins going into conference play.
Overall, WKU’s record in the 2019-20 athletic calendar between eight programs (football, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball, tennis) combined for a 129-50-1 record, a .716 winning percentage.
“They all were positioned really well,” Stewart said. “I feel like the foundation was very solid and while I feel like we’ve all taken a shot to the bow right now, when we get through this as a nation, I feel like WKU and WKU athletics will recover quickly.”
