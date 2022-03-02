Western Kentucky’s track and field program has added Anthony Acklin as an assistant coach for the sprints, hurdles and horizontal jumps groups, director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley announced Wednesday.
“I am thrilled to be able to add coach Acklin to our staff,” Chumbley said in a news release. “Anthony brings a long history of success at every level of track and field. He is versatile on the track as a coach and is known as a tireless recruiter. I cannot wait to see what happens with the team after he has some time to implement his training system.
Acklin has 14 years of coaching experience, including five at the Power Five level. In his last coaching stop at Ole Miss, the sprints coach sent 18 student-athletes to the NCAA Championships, including 14 who earned All-American honors.
“I’d like to thank coach Chumbley and the administration for allowing me the opportunity to join the Hilltopper family,” Acklin said in a news release. “I look forward to getting starting and continuing the strong track and field tradition at WKU.”
In his five seasons with the Rebels, 22 of his athletes scored at the SEC championships. He also has numerous athletes on the women’s side who made their way into the indoor and outdoor top performance lists in Ole Miss program history.
Specifically in the outdoor season, Acklin coached 43 athletes into the NCAA East Regional, including at least eight in each of his five seasons in Oxford.
Acklin coached at his alma mater of Southern Illinois for one season in 2015 before heading to Ole Miss. Multiple athletes found their way into the record books and he coached numerous sprinters to All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. In the one season, he sent three sprinters to the NCAA West Regional.
Prior to heading to Division I coaching, Acklin made two stops at the NJCAA (JuCo) level, producing a total of 97 All-Americans and 43 NJCAA national champions across eight years as an assistant coach.
Acklin coached at Iowa Central Community College from 2009 to 2014, where he was a part of seven NJCAA national championships. During his stint as an assistant coach for sprints, the men won three indoor national titles (2011, 2012, 2014) and the women won three indoor (2010, 2012, 2014) and one outdoor (2013).
While at IOCC, Acklin was named the NJCAA indoor assistant coach of the year on three different occasions. He also coached two male hurdlers who won the 110-meter and 400-meter national titles in 2011.
In his first experience coaching, he served as an assistant at Rend Lake College from 2006-08. The squad swept the indoor NJCAA national titles in 2008 on the men’s and women’s sides.
Acklin has coached numerous national team members including Olympic silver medalist Ryan Bailey (2012, USA, 4x100-meter relay), Adriana Bradford (2010, USA), Nathan Arnett (2010-11, Bahamas), Teshon Adderley (2012, Bahamas) and Reyare Thomas (2011-12, Trinidad and Tobago).
Acklin graduated from Southern Illinois in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. He was a three-time MVC champion with the Salukis, lettering from 2004-06. He won the 110-meter hurdle titles in 2005 and 2006 and picked up the 4x100-meter relay crown in 2006. He is still in the Saluki record books in the 110-meter and 60-meter hurdles.
Prior to attending SIU, Acklin was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Wallace State Community College. As a native of Glassboro, N.J., he attended Triton Regional High School and was inducted into its athletic hall of fame in 2013. He is a USATF Level III and IAAF Level V certified coach in sprints and hurdles, the highest possible certification.
Isenbarger qualifies for NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships
Western Kentucky senior high jumper Katie Isenbarger earned a spot in the women’s high jump finals at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 12 in Birmingham, Ala., becoming the first female qualifier for WKU since 2016.
The two-sport athlete is one of eight females since 2000 that WKU has had qualify for the indoor national championships. She joins the club with Carrol Hardy (60 meters, 2016), Jade Nimmo (long jump, 2012), Sharika Smith (long jump and triple jump, 2011), Janet Jesang (3k, 5k in 2010 and 5k in 2009) and Alecia Brown, Valerie Brown, Samantha Smith and Miaie Williams (4x400-meter relay, 2009). Valerie Brown also competed in the 400 in that same year.
Isenbarger is the third WKU female since 2000 to qualify for a field event at the national championships and is the first to do it in high jump.
After completing the indoor regular season, Isenbarger owns four of the top five indoor high jump marks in school history, including the record at 6 feet that earned her spot at the national championships.
Isenbarger is the first NCAA Championship competitor, for both indoor or outdoor seasons, under WKU director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley since he took the reins in 2019.
Most recently, Isenbarger cleared 5-10 at the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Championships to earn a bronze medal and be placed Third Team All-C-USA.
Isenbarger will jump at the Birmingham Crossplex on March 12.