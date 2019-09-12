Saturday will mark the third time in a decade that Western Kentucky will be the host team at the NFL stadium in Nashville.
Although WKU would prefer to have Power 5 teams visit Houchens-Smith Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans an hour down Interstate 65 from Bowling Green has provided WKU exposure and reasonable financial support to explore the possibility of more games in Music City.
In a recent interview with the Daily News, WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said there are not any current plans to play part of a series at Nissan Stadium, but the right circumstances such as large crowds have proven profitable and the possibility is always on the table.
Stewart said he doubts that WKU’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Louisville will draw the same attention as the last time WKU played football at Nissan Stadium, which was a win over Kentucky in 2013 that drew more than 47,000 in attendance.
“I think what will dictate if we do this again, particularly if we do it with Louisville, is what is the crowd on Saturday,” Stewart said. “Hopefully the crowd is good. If that’s good, then I think it’s something we will look to do again. Ultimately, the crowd will determine if we play a game in Nashville again. Would we play another team there? I think it depends on who it is.”
WKU was 1-1 in games against Kentucky in 2011 and 2013 in Nashville. The Hilltoppers split that four-game series and won the finale 35-26 in the Hilltopper coaching debut of Bobby Petrino and current UK coach Mark Stoops. That game drew 47,623 in an era where WKU was coming off its first bowl season and starting its ascension to one of most successful runs in program history.
Stewart doesn’t anticipate near that large of a crowd Saturday at the stadium that seats 69,143. WKU is 1-1 with Tyson Helton trying to rebuild the program to bowl status and Louisville is resetting with Scott Satterfield since Petrino left the Cardinals in rough shape and was fired.
“I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere close to what we got for the second Kentucky game,” Stewart said. “I hope if the weather is really good that there’s a good walk-up and I hope students show up. I think (Louisville) is kind of the same as we are right now. It’s a 50-50 split, so they have incentive for their fans to come as well.”
The three-game series with the Cardinals is contracted for a 50-50 revenue split between the two teams. Stewart said WKU brought home close to $400,000 for its game against Kentucky in 2013 with the large crowd, which produced significantly more than the average home game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers are receiving $1 million guaranteed for its two visits to Louisville with $400,000 already paid out for the first game last season and $600,000 to be paid in the third game of the series at Cardinals Stadium in 2020.
WKU is officially the home team for Saturday, but the experience this time at Nissan Stadium won’t have the visual homage to the Hilltoppers like recent trips. Stewart compared the work to that of a bowl game with the university’s facility and game day staffs moving everything an hour across state lines.
Because of the 3 p.m. kickoff and the Titans’ home opener following Sunday at noon, WKU won’t have any signage or painted logos on the field. That noon kickoff for the Titans also dictated the 3 p.m. kickoff time as opposed to the desired night game.
“We had to compromise and play in the afternoon,” Stewart said. “They were not comfortable with us playing a night game, at all. Initially we were asked if we could play around noon and that’s just not what we had in mind either.
“Scott Ramsey, who runs the Music City Bowl, has been great to work with.”
Helton said routine and regime each week won’t make a difference in how his team treats this week playing a de facto home game in Nashville.
“I love that we’re going down to Nashville,” Helton said. “I love that it’s at Titans Stadium. What a great platform, what a great arena to go out there and show them what we can do.”
Stewart said the approach regarding future games in Nashville is all about the right opponent and best interests of WKU. By Louisville and Kentucky refusing to play a game in Bowling Green, Nashville is the option that’s worked best and allowed WKU a bigger platform.
WKU hasn’t beaten Louisville since 1975 and never beaten a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Those factors, plus the alumni base in Nashville and free admission for students, Stewart said, makes Saturday a special game all around.
“What Saturday presents is a great opportunity for many people,” Stewart said. “It’s a great opportunity for our players to compete against an ACC team in an NFL stadium, and it’s a great opportunity for our fans and students to have a unique and enjoyable college football experience. And it puts the WKU brand front and center in a city that is very important to our university.”{&end}
