Anthony Adkins is making a brief trip back to his home state after a few months at West Point.
The freshman cadet for the Army and running back for the Black Knights football team is making a short visit home when Western Kentucky hosts Army on Saturday at 6 p.m. CDT at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hodgenville native hasn’t played much for the Black Knights (3-2) this season, but was placed on the travel roster for the team’s first trip to Bowling Green since 2014. It’s been just a few months since Adkins left for West Point, N.Y., and a return trip not far from his hometown will include more familiar faces than he’s used to seeing.
“I’ve gotten a lot of texts and calls asking if I’m going down,” Adkins told the Daily News in a phone interview earlier this week. “There should be a lot of people from LaRue County there.”
Adkins was a two-time All-State selection as a running back for LaRue County High School. He led the Hawks in rushing as a senior in 2018 with 1,949 yards and 28 touchdowns to average 139 yards per game.
He also averaged 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the basketball team.
Adkins committed to Louisville in June 2018 and says he has a close friendship with current Hilltopper freshman offensive lineman Jack Randolph, also a former UofL commit. But when Scott Satterfield took over the Cardinals’ program last winter, Adkins and Randolph were two of many recruits looking elsewhere.
Adkins also had offers from Georgia State and Air Force, but signed with Army in February. Adkins said he’s also close with freshman Dalvin Smith, a Glasgow native.
“I’m fortunate enough to make the trip back home,” Adkins said. “It’ll be very exciting not just to play Western Kentucky, but seeing friends and family. It’s going to be a great atmosphere there.”
Adkins isn’t a big factor in the Black Knights’ system as a freshman. He played in the fourth quarter against Morgan State when Army had a 52-21 victory well in hand. The 6-foot-1, 251-pound back had eight rushing attempts for 28 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Adkins said he’s enjoyed the disciplined style change of playing running back at Army.
“It’s so disciplined from the start from your stance and all that taking into account every precise, little detail playing this position,” Adkins said. “Playing this type of running back West Point has, relative to my football team in high school, it was downhill but also a zone type. At West Point, it’s straight downhill, gritty football. It’s all going well.”
