After testing NBA jump, Bassey comes back for maturity season

Somewhere between Chicago to San Antonio to Los Angeles, Charles Bassey felt the ultimate pull back to Bowling Green.
Yet, uncertainty still lingered when Western Kentucky’s top professional prospect of the young century woke up that Wednesday morning in May.
Hours before a decision had to be made, Bassey waited until one more evaluation was complete, hoping the right workout results and feedback would validate his desire for the NBA.
With him that day in Los Angeles were his mentors and coaches – guardian and assistant WKU coach Hennssy Auriantal and head coach Rick Stansbury.
If they weren’t around, Bassey might have missed the 11 p.m. CDT deadline forcing him to decide to chase the pros or return to college, that’s how torn he was. The professional career was close, but the work that could be accomplished with teammates in Bowling Green was closer.
“I worked out with Taveion (Hollingsworth) and (teammates) were talking to me,” Bassey told the Daily News. “They were like, ‘Bro, we have a chance to get back.’ ”
The social media world waited. Some went to sleep convinced Bassey had played his last game as a Hilltopper and others waited late into the night while paperwork was being finalized from the West Coast.
Everything changed as the local clock approached midnight.
“It was best for me, just coming back and finishing business for my team,” Bassey said.
And with his return, the Hilltoppers have one of the best centers in the country to help their quest at breaking a six-year drought of the NCAA Tournament.
With Bassey back, more attention will be given to a sophomore campaign that he’s self-titling a maturity season. As a 6-11, 245-pound freshman with a 7-3 wingspan, he carried plenty on his shoulders when he arrived on campus as a 17-year-old reclassified player, but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the most dominant centers in the NCAA.
All of that is recycling now, but the now 19-year-old native of Lagos, Nigeria, has been through the ringer once already, he’s worked with the pros at the scouting combine in Chicago, he’s endured the boxing workouts in Texas and L.A. and gotten the feedback that led him to remain a Hilltopper.
“When people ask me what you’re going to do, this is my maturity season,” Bassey said. “I just have to do what I have to do to help my team.
“I’m a way different guy and matured being with pros for three to four months and training with them. I feel like my game has already been matured and coming back, I’m a different guy and different for my sophomore year. I’ve been talking and everything is going good right now.”
Professional scouts projected Bassey as a late second-round pick or a free agent. He didn’t sign with an agent in the offseason so he could test the waters and still retain college eligibility.
One more year of development was the best thing Bassey could do. Without even playing a game, Bassey is projecting as one of the top center prospects for next spring’s draft.
With his return, the reigning Conference USA Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year returns with Jared Savage, Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson as the returning starters on a team that’s finished runner-up in back-to-back conference tournaments.
“I mean, y’all know how good Charles is,” Savage said. “Who doesn’t want him on your team? He’s going to help us and everybody is more experienced and more mature this year. Charles coming back is huge for us.”
Bassey by the numbers can be exhausting, and it happened in just one season. He averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds while starting all 34 games as a freshman. His 17 double-doubles were the most in school history as a freshman and his 340 rebounds broke a WKU record. There were 75 teams last season that had fewer blocks than Bassey did individually (81).
He became just the second freshman since 1992, along with Kentucky’s Anthony Davis, to averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 60 percent from the field.
He was the only freshman and one of five national finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award, and he’s on the same watch list again this season.
A day before the season opener, he was also named as one of 50 players to the Naismith Award watch list, given to the national player of the year. He's the first Hilltopper since Courtney Lee in 2007 to make that list.
“Just him being on the court is a game changer,” junior Josh Anderson said. “Defenses are going to look at him a lot. On the offensive side, we’re going to feed him the ball a lot. Just him being more experienced, we’re going to be better.”
That experience is what Stansbury has preached most about Bassey’s improvement. He averaged 31 minutes per game last season and started the year off slow with a nagging knee injury. He weighed about 10-15 more pounds last season and hadn’t yet experienced the conditioning requirements needed to play at the level necessary of dominating for 40 minutes.
That’s where training against professionals and a rigorous boxing routine came in this summer in his trips back and forth between Texas and California.
“I was drawn to (boxing) for my conditioning level,” Bassey said. “Boxing is a sport of 10 rounds and you don’t stop, you go quick every time. During the summer I would go from NBA workouts and they want to see your conditioning level. I was just doing that to get my lungs and my conditioning up.
“Last year there were games I struggled a bit and games I did good. This year, that’s when maturity comes in. Every game you understand not taking plays off. Just every game you have to show up every time. Even though you don’t want to, you have to do it every game. That’s when it comes in.”
Teammates have vouched for Bassey’s training, noting his improved quickness in transition and better guarding on defense.
“Now he knows what’s coming,” Hollingsworth said. “Now he knows how to prepare for games and now he knows what he’s got to do. Definitely, you can see he’s matured on and off the court. He’s talking more and he’s playing harder. You can tell he’s carrying himself different and you can tell he’s ready to play.”
Bassey quickly shook off any sense of disappointment that came with aspirations of a sudden jump to the professional basketball world. That was validated when he got back to E.A. Diddle Arena and rejoined teammates ready to make a run in 2019-20.
“It was kind of tough for me, but I made the decision to come back and do my sophomore year,” Bassey said. “I’ve been in college for a year and I know what to expect and know what to do. … You’re still going to think about (playing in the NBA). I was still thinking about it. When I came back to school and saw my teammates, I just let it go and it was a good decision.”{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.