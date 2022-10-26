For the second straight week, Western Kentucky’s defense will be up against one of the top rushing offenses in the nation.
The Hilltoppers countered UAB’s standout run game by forcing four turnovers in a 20-17 win Friday, but will be up against a strong North Texas offense Saturday in its 2:30 p.m. homecoming game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“First of all, defense wins championships. If you want to win, have a really good defense that creates turnovers. That’s why you win,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “That’s a big box that we checked on several weeks this season. I think they’ll be put to the test again this week against North Texas.”
North Texas (4-4 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) has the third-best scoring offense in C-USA at 35 points per game and the second-best total offense at 484.3 yards per game. The Mean Green are solid on the ground, ranking second in the league with 222.6 yards per game rushing – the 13th-best mark nationally. North Texas was leading the league in rushing before last week’s 31-27 loss at UTSA in which it was held to just 22 yards on the ground. The week prior, it rushed for 475 yards in a win over Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green have two players with over 500 yards rushing – Ayo Adeyi has 559 yards and two scores on 69 attempts and Oscar Adaway III has 548 yards and five touchdowns on 111 attempts – and, even with last week’s limitations against the Roadrunners, lead the league in total yards rushing with 1,781 this season. North Texas has a combined 149 games played along its offensive line, which ranks in the top 10 nationally.
“Coach Littrell, he’s an O-line, running back, run-the-ball kind of guy and he knows how to scheme you up based upon what you do,” Helton said. “He’s committed to the run and he finds balance in what he does in his shots and his play action and moving the pocket. He understands the run game very, very well. That doesn’t surprise me one bit that they’re leading the conference.
“They’re also a get after you up front group with their offensive line. They don’t mind mixing it up and trying to move the line of scrimmage. I think their backs are physical runners. We’ve done a fairly good job of trying to make people go the distance or create turnovers and getting people in third-and-long scenarios. We’ve got to do that again this week.”
WKU has the top rushing defense in C-USA at 133.9 yards allowed per game, despite allowing UAB to run for 228 yards last week. The Hilltoppers countered with four forced turnovers, including two times stripping DeWayne McBride – who entered as the nation’s leader in rushing yards per game – and an interception from Kahlef Hailassie in the red zone in the closing minutes of a three-point game.
The Hilltoppers are second in C-USA in scoring defense, allowing 22 points per game, second in pass defense efficiency and first in opponent third down conversions. WKU’s 21 turnovers gained lead the nation, and its four defensive touchdowns are tied with Cincinnati for the most as well.
WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said he was “thrilled at the way they played” and that the “defensive line I thought played their best game” in the win over UAB on Friday, and knows it’ll be another tough game Saturday.
“We talk all the time with our guys stopping the run game, but obviously you see it in their offensive line – they love the dirty work, they want to go in, they want to have tough yards, a very prideful group up front,” Summers said. “The offensive line coach is a guy that I’ve gone against before and a coach that has done a fantastic job everywhere he’s ever been, his O-lines are going to be tough, they’re going to be hard-nosed, they’re going to execute.”
While the Hilltoppers frequently say it starts with stopping the run, they also know North Texas can hit big shots with quarterback Austin Aune. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound junior has thrown for 2,107 yards and 20 touchdowns on 125-of-227 passing with nine interceptions this season.
Aune is an older player – he spent six seasons in the New York Yankees organization after being selected in the second round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft – and Summers says he sees Aune’s maturity in his decision making on the field.
“I think North Texas is one of the best offenses in the league. Statistically, it shows that. Personnel-wise, I think it shows that, and within their scheme,” Summers said. “I think overall it’s just their ability to pound the run game the way they do and the quarterback’s ability to hit you with long throws, to be able to hit you with the RPOs, to soften you up in the middle to some degree and then take the roof off of it on the edges. He’s a veteran guy and has obviously played minor league baseball and is now in his career as a college football player and done really well.
" …. I think they create problems for you in a lot of ways, we’ve got to be ready to step up to the challenge this week.”