Western Kentucky senior Kelsey Aikey has been named Conference USA Softball Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Aikey picked up two wins in the circle during the Hilltopper Classic while striking out 27 batters and posting a 1.24 ERA across four appearances.
“I was proud of the way Aikey competed in the circle this weekend,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “She made some key adjustments from game to game, which aided in her success.”
The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native delivered two complete-game shutouts – earning victories over Indiana State and Green Bay. Aikey recorded double-digit strikeouts in both contests, tallying 10 against the Sycamores and matching her career high with 13 against Green Bay. In the win over Indiana State, Aikey had the fifth one-hitter of her career.
Across the weekend, she worked 17 innings in the circle, allowing three earned runs and five walks while striking out 27. Aikey held weekend opponents to a .197 batting average.
Aikey leads C-USA and ranks ninth in all of NCAA softball with 75 strikeouts this year. Her six wins (6-2) are tied for first in the league and ranks 20th in the nation.
Aikey now has five career Pitcher of the Week awards at WKU after earning two as both a sophomore and junior. Less than a week ago, Aikey was also named one of 30 candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award for NCAA softball.
