The Western Kentucky softball team claimed a 3-0 shutout win over Green Bay to conclude the Hilltopper Classic and improve to 11-4 on the season. Kendall Smith went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs while Kelsey Aikey earned the complete-game shutout win in the circle while matching her career high with 13 strikeouts.
“I’m a little disappointed in our weekend performance overall but I am proud of the way we bounced back today with a win,” coach Amy Tudor said in a news release.
Aikey recorded the first six outs of the game for the Hilltopper defense as the Phoenix posted two of their three hits in the second inning. She punched out eight of the first 11 batters en route to her 13 strikeouts on the afternoon. With the help of WKU's defense, just two of the final 12 Green Bay batter reach base on a walk and error.
Taylor Davis struck for singles in the first and third innings. In the third, her single followed one from Jordan Thomas. Two batters later, Smith connected for a two-RBI knock to left-center field to give the Hilltoppers all the offense they would need. Morgan McElroy reached base with a single and Taylor Sanders earned a base after a hit by pitch but all three would end up stranded.
WKU added its final tally in the bottom of the sixth after TJ Webster led off the frame with a pinch-hit triple to the leftfield wall. Maggie Trgo followed with a pinch-hit RBI-groundout to plate Webster for the 3-0 advantage.
With the win, Aikey is now 6-2 in the circle this season. Her 13 strikeouts marked the third time this season she’s registered double-digit punchouts.
Smith’s three-hit day was her fourth multi-hit game of her junior campaign. Davis’ two knocks marked her fifth multi-hit contest of the season.
WKU Softball will continue its 14-game homestand next weekend as IUPUI, Austin Peay and Illinois State come to town for the Spring Fling.
