Weather Alert

SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE LATER THIS MORNING AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT. EXPECT GUSTS TO REACH INTO THE 30 TO 35 MPH RANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WIND GUSTS OF THIS MAGNITUDE COULD BLOW AROUND LOOSE, LIGHT OBJECTS OUTDOORS. TRAVEL ON EAST TO WEST ROADWAYS ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. WIND GUSTS SHOULD SLOWLY SUBSIDE AFTER SUNSET.