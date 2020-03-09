After leading Western Kentucky's softball team to a 4-0 week including a sweep of Middle Tennessee, Kelsey Aikey and Kennedy Sullivan swept Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week awards, respectively.
The duo helped the Hilltoppers reach the 20-win milestone in just 24 games this season – the quickest the feat has been achieved in program history.
Aikey earned her second Pitcher of the Week award of the season after shutting down the Blue Raiders. The senior earned two wins and a save against MTSU while allowing just two earned runs in 14 1/3 innings of work. Aikey struck out 15 batters across three appearances while registering a 0.98 ERA and limiting the Blue Raiders to a .180 batting average. In the series opener, Aikey two-hit Middle Tennessee in a complete-game effort. Two days later, the Cedar Falls, Iowa, native inherited the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth before navigating out of the jam with just four pitches en route to a save.
“I am proud of Aikey’s performance in the circle this weekend,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “She was poised, focused and a leader all weekend. Her ability to keep the hitters off balance and to bring confidence to the circle was pivotal in all three victories.”
With the wins, Aikey is now 10-2 on the season in addition to adding her third save of the year. She has 15 career saves, ranking her first in the WKU Softball record book and second in the Conference USA listings. With 115 strikeouts this season, Aikey ranks 15th in all of NCAA softball.
Aikey now has six career Pitcher of the Week awards after earning two as both a sophomore, junior and senior. Less than a month ago, Aikey was also named one of 30 candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award for NCAA Softball.
Sullivan turned in another well-rounded week for WKU. The sophomore drew a mid-week start in the circle, where she struck out nine and earned a complete-game win over Belmont. Sullivan recorded a two-hit performance in the win over the Bruins and then turned in a 3-for-3 day in WKU’s series finale victory over Middle Tennessee. Across the week, Sullivan compiled a .583 batting average with seven hits in 12 plate appearances.
“I’m proud of the way Sullivan continues to perform at the plate, in the circle and in the outfield,” Tudor said. “She had a fantastic week for us and continues to impact our team with all aspects of her game.”
The Georgetown native played right field when she wasn’t in the circle for the Hilltoppers. Sullivan drove in three runs across the 4-0 week, including one on a perfectly delivered sacrifice bunt against the Blue Raiders.
Sullivan now has a trio of three-hit games this season to go along with eight more two-hit outings. She currently has an eight-game hitting streak and nine-game reached base stretch. Across the season, Sullivan has racked up 35 hits, which lead Conference USA and rank 14th across the nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.