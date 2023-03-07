Dontaie Allen has arrived – and not a moment too soon for Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball team.
The redshirt junior guard/forward was pressed into duty when WKU sixth-year guard Luke Frampton went down with a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 21, and the Falmouth native and former Kentucky Mr. Basketball has thrived with the extra minutes.
“My role’s changed a lot, but I’m the kind of person I’m ready for whatever happens,” Allen said. “So I’m grateful, because at the end of the day basketball’s a game – a game I love. I try to be ready for anything that happens and luckily I’m in an expanded role now. I just really don’t want to give that up.”
For the first time as a college player, Allen has benefitted from consistent minutes. In high school at Pendleton County, he had been the focal point of his team, scoring 3,255 career points and grabbing 1,228 rebounds. That, despite playing only 13 games as a senior after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
That ACL injury forced Allen to sit out his first year at Kentucky. But even when Allen got healthy, he spent the next two seasons ... well, mostly sitting.
Following the 2021-22 season when Allen averaged just 6.7 minutes per game for the Wildcats, he decided to look for a new opportunity and entered the transfer portal. Even then, in his mind Allen was already thinking of WKU – a school he had in his top-five as top-100 national recruit at Pendleton County.
“It was just kind of the same vibe came back to me that I had my sophomore, junior year when I can on my visit,” Allen said. “It was close to home, too, that definitely had an impact – I love when my family comes to games. I think all that definitely made an impact on my decision.”
Allen knew he had work to do to become the player he aspired to be – a natural scorer, he had some catching up to do in other aspects of his game. Stansbury and the rest of the coaching staff made sure to point those deficiencies out right away.
“As soon as I came in during the summer, I guess coach knew that I wasn’t that good at defense,” Allen said. “And I was really lazy defensively – and that’s kind of what he came to me with. It was like, ‘You’re not a bad defender, you’re just lazy. You play lazy.’ So he was on my ass the whole summer. He was like if there’s one thing you’re going to get out of this, you’re going to get good at defense. You’re going to play hard because you’re a better defender than people have you out to be.
“He just stayed on me, and I’ve never had anyone get on me about defense in my life. In high school, I played zone, you know what I mean? I’ve definitely made strides and I look to make more strides this summer when it comes to quickness, athleticism. I think it’s definitely good that he’s been on me about that. I’ve gotten better.”
At the start of the season, Allen was part of a 10-man rotation as the second group of five – a second wave, if you will. That pattern persisted right up until the eve of the the Cayman Islands Classic, when WKU learned Allen had a previously undiscovered eligibility issue from his final year at Kentucky. It ultimately cost Allen seven games, and seemed to close the door on his opportunity to earn more playing time.
With Allen behind in development due to that extended absence and with Conference USA play coming up just as he returned to lineup, Stansbury didn’t have time to work the 6-foot-6 wing into a defined role.
That changed when Frampton, the team’s top 3-point threat, went down with his injury. Suddenly Allen, whose defining skill up to that point had been his own long-range shot, was back in picture.
“To Dontaie’s credit, he’s been patient,” Stansbury said. “He’s had a good attitude. He’s kept working. He’s gotten better in some areas. He’s gotten better defensively for us. He’s gotten better rebounding the basketball than he was when he first got in here.
“One thing he could always do was shoot. But there’s no substitute for experience. And when we lost Luke, that leash gets really long now and you’ve got an opportunity to play through mistakes. And mentally that does so much for you. And it’s given him a lot of confidence, and I think he’s added different things to his game beside just making a 3. He’s shown the ability to put it down a little bit, get in the post and do a few different things.”
Allen’s breakout came in his first career start at WKU, when he scored 22 points at home in a win against UTSA. Two days later, he followed up with a 25-point night at home against UTEP. Allen has been in the starting lineup ever since and is averaging 9.1 points per game this season.
Having that extra time on the court – even if the extended minutes did take some getting used to – has been a boost for Allen’s confidence and has helped him find “a peaceful state in my mind” when he’s on the floor.
“Here when I wasn’t playing many minutes, I’m like an overthinker anyway, so when I got on the court I’m just overthinking everything,” Allen said. “Because I want to do so well, I put a lot of added pressure on myself. But when I can get out of my head and I’m not really thinking during the game and I’m thinking about the team and what we need to do and what I need to do, that’s when I’m kind of in that rhythm. I’m glad I’m finally back in it. It’s like I go unconscious, which feels good.”
One thing Allen has never really had to think about is that deadly 3-pointer – a shot he worked to perfect back in high school, when he said he’d put up 1,000 treys a day in practice. It’s work, but Allen said his shooting touch also comes naturally – his father, Dontaie Smith, still ranks No. 2 in state high school history in made 3-pointers in a game (16), a feat he accomplished at North Hardin in 1998.
Allen has connected on 41-of-108 (38%) on 3-pointers this season.
“I’d say many it was my dad and my coaches and my uncles – so it was a little bit of everybody,” Allen said of developing his shot. “I’ve always had shooters in my family, so they always try to critique my shot. Which most time I was too stubborn so I’d just shoot it the way I wanted and I’d just keep shooting it that way and I’d say, ‘In your face.’ “
Allen’s rise has come at the perfect time for WKU, which opens play in the C-USA tournament Wednesday against UTEP at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“Oh, I’m so happy for him,” WKU fifth-year senior forward Jairus Hamilton said. “Dontaie’s my guy. His locker is to the left of me, so I talk to him every single day. He works hard, really hard, and it was just a matter of time for him. He knows he didn’t really play that much at his last school, he had a tough situation here with not even being able to play some games for us.
“He’s had a tough route. He’s a God-fearing man, definitely a good man. I appreciate him and I’m thankful just to have him as a teammate. I knew it was going to come, I’m just happy for him to see it, honestly. And it’s big – we needed it.”{&end}