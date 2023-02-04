Dontaie Allen backed up his breakout performance with an even better encore Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Western Kentucky redshirt junior forward/guard, fresh off a career-high 22-point effort in Thursday's home win against UTSA, dropped in a game-high 25 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 74-69 home win over UTEP on Saturday.
In his first two career starts for WKU, Allen has provided a combined 47 points and 14 rebounds – production desperately needed by his team following the loss of starting guard Luke Frampton due to season-ending knee injury on Jan. 21.
Next man up? That's Falmouth's Dontaie Allen, as the Kentucky transfer and former Kentucky Mr. Basketball has filled a huge void in the lineup. It's a huge step forward for Allen, who had to sit out the first seven games due to an eligibility issue during his time at Kentucky that didn't arise until just before the start of WKU's season.
"We believed in Dontaie, but we didn't have the opportunity to see him on film doing this," Stansbury said. "He just didn't play much. But we knew, seeing him in high school, he had more to give. And again, it was hard on him to sit out those first seven games. That's where you gain experience."
WKU (13-11 overall, 5-8 Conference USA) rode experience – and a blossoming Allen – in a second-half comeback against the Miners. After falling behind by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Tops cut the deficit to four at 37-33 by halftime.
Stansbury opted to open the second half with his five starters – Allen, Emmanuel Akot, Dayvion McKnight, Jairus Hamilton and Jamarion Sharp – and left them on the floor for nearly 12 minutes before making a substitution. That group flipped a four-point deficit as much as a 10-point lead before Stansbury finally made a call to the bench with his team leading 55-47 with 8:26 to play.
"It's working pretty good," Stansbury said. "We erased a four-point lead and we separated in the game ... we're gonna ride till those wheels fall off."
" ... I liked the rhythm, I liked where we was at. Sometimes, change isn't always good. Tonight it worked good for us."
UTEP (11-12, 4-8) slipped further behind, with Allen's 3-pointer pushing the lead to 13 at 61-48 before the Miners started chipping away.
A 3-pointer by Tae Hardy got UTEP back within three with 18 seconds to play, but McKnight knocked down a pair of free throws on the other end and the Miners came up empty on their last offensive possession.
"They came in here leading this league in several categories where they were first or second – offensive rebounding, free throws attempted and turnover scoring and scoring in transition. We check all three of those boxes tonight. We said before the game if we can win the rebounding war and the free throw war, we're gonna win the game. And we did."
Allen was 5-of-8 from 3-point range, helping the Tops have a decent 7-for-20 effort on 3s.
Allen was glad to play a role in helping the Tops get their second straight win after previously losing five straight.
"It feels great," Allen said. "It's a testament to everybody staying together, especially down the stretch. Everybody reiterates staying together, staying positive, it's going to be OK. It's lovely to come out like that."
UTEP jumped on the Tops early with a barrage of unexpected 3s. Coming into Saturday's game having hit just six 3-pointers – total – in their previous three games, the Miners sank six in the first half to lead for nearly the entire 20 minutes. Shamar Givance was the main culprit, draining 4-of-4 from 3-point range. He finished with a team-high 18 points, but cooled off in the second half along with his teammates.
"We got out of the zone early – that's where they made most of their 3s, I think five out of the six in the first half," McKnight said. "We got out of that zone and started showing them all the respect from the 3-point line."
McKnight was a game-time decision after leaving Thursday's win against UTEP with an injury. After a quiet first half for the Tops' leading scorer, he scored 12 points in the second half to finish with 14.
"We knew if there was a young man ever to find a way to go, it was going to be him," Stansbury said. "And he did. It would've been another challenge without him."
Akot was the iron man for the Tops, logging a game-high with nearly 38 minutes on the floor. He tallied 13 points.
Sharp, still the nation's leading shot blocker, finished with six blocks for the second straight game and added 11 rebounds to help the Tops finish with a 39-35 edge on the boards.
All in all, it was a fitting performance the day WKU honored former Hilltopper great, the late Dwight Smith, with a jersey retirement at halftime.
"To come out here and find a way to win a game with toughness – and that's who he was, everybody says he was about toughness – it's pretty special," Stansbury said.
WKU has a chance to make it three straight wins at home against Middle Tennessee on Thursday. The Blue Raiders recovered from a frigid first-half shooting night by hitting 7-of-9 from 3-point range in the second half to rally past the Hilltoppers for a 65-60 win Dec. 31 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Stansbury missed that game, the second of nine he was away from the team for an undisclosed health issue before returning to coach Jan. 26 at FIU.
"We'll look at it, we'll see where they're at, what they've changed and what adjustments we've got to do we'll make them," Stansbury said.