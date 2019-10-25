An Oral History: The day the Hilltoppers stunned college football

Five years after the fact, the Western Kentucky vs. Marshall series is still best known for how it started. A bitter cold Black Friday where many expected the home team to take care of business turned into one of the wildest college football games in history.
The image of Willie McNeal’s two-point conversion attempt stands out in WKU’s 67-66 overtime upset over the 19th-ranked Thundering Herd. The only nationally ranked game of the day was also televised across the country by Fox Sports, which only added to Marshall’s ultimate heartbreak and WKU’s glory. It’s the game many consider the turning point in the Hilltoppers’ run to its most successful stretch in school history.
Those who made the plays and didn’t, those who called the plays and drew them up on the spot, helped recall that memorable day in Huntington, W.Va. In a Daily News exclusive, 11 interviews were conducted this week looking back on the five-year anniversary of the game in preparation of WKU’s trip to Marshall this Saturday.
The 2019 matchup holds high stakes: WKU is first in the Conference USA East Division and Marshall is second. But the weight of those implications doesn’t hold water to what it meant in 2014, and that’s why coaches and players from the WKU sideline claim it to be the best game they’ve ever been a part of, which beats out bowl games and conference championships, upsets of blue bloods in Power 5 conferences and even the 2017 Rose Bowl.
With background context in italics, this is how everything came to be in the words of those closest to the program that day. This is an oral history of the days leading up to the day WKU football changed on Nov. 28, 2014. (Names listed with title in 2014, current title in parentheses. An interview with Brandon Doughty could not be arranged due to a scheduling conflict. Multiple staffers with Marshall University declined to participate in this story).
Jeff Brohm’s first season reached 3-5 after a 59-10 loss at Louisiana Tech. From that point on, the Hilltoppers adopted a playoff approach that helped spark winning out the season. It was that Louisiana Tech game that changed how Brohm led his coaching staff and the mentality of the rest of the team.
WKU defeated UTSA, Army and UTEP with one of the highest scoring offenses in the country at 44.4 points per game. Brandon Doughty went on to lead the NCAA with 4,830 passing yards and 49 touchdowns. The upcoming Marshall game would account for a good chunk of those numbers.
Offensively, the only team better than WKU was Marshall. The Thundering Herd had the third-highest scoring offense in the nation (45.6 ppg) and quarterback Rakeem Cato was on Doughty’s heels statistically with 3,903 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. The late Devon Johnson rushed for 1,767 yards to make Marshall’s offense that much more special. Marshall also led the league in total defense at 357 yards per game. By contrast, WKU’s 509 yards allowed were the worst in C-USA.
Marshall needed to win out to likely secure a BCS New Year's Six bowl game. That Group of Five spot would go to either Marshall or a 9-2 Boise State. To not leave anything to chance, WKU needed to win and reach 7-5 to secure one of the C-USA bowl tie-ins. The league had eight eligible teams to fill the six C-USA bowl slots.
Nothing was guaranteed. This was destined for a shootout.
Jeff Brohm, former WKU head coach (now the Purdue head coach): “I think we were gaining confidence, without question. We were starting to like the makeup of our team and what we were becoming. While there was confidence, you never knew. I knew we had to win in order to get to a bowl game, so there was a lot riding on that game.”
Todd Stewart, WKU athletic director: “We were 6-5 at that time and had actually rallied to win three straight games. That put us in a good spot. Britton Banowsky, who was the Conference USA commissioner at that time, he personally called each athletic director each week for about three weeks leading up to the bowls. It was a quick phone call. It was no more than five to seven minutes. He would just give you a quick update of where you stood and where things were. He was very professional. We had hoped to win the game, but Marshall was a big favorite. I remember him calling that week and he said right now this is where it stands.”
“ ‘Here’s the assumption I’m going to go under. I’m going to assume Marshall wins this game and wins the conference.’ He said, ‘If that happens, then I believe they will play up and be the Group of Five representative and go to one of the playoff bowls, therefore they won’t take a Conference USA bowl and even at 6-6, you will get a bowl game.’ If we lose the game, but they play up, it was between them and Boise State. It was very close. There were a variety of opinions. I remember saying, ‘If they lose the game and are the Group of 5 team, we’ll still be in a bowl game?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I said this is good. I hope we win the game but if we lose, we still have a bowl game and a chance for a bowl win.”
Willie McNeal, former WKU captain and wide receiver (now a car salesman in Bradenton, Fla.): “Playoff mentality, that’s how it was. Marshall being undefeated and ranked in the country, that added a little bit more fuel to the fire and conference play as well. So, it was what we felt was going to be the cap of everything we needed to accomplish as well.”
Jared Dangerfield, former WKU wide receiver (now Washington Valor WR in AFL): “That week, after LA Tech, we had a playoff mentality. We were real focused throughout the season. Our biggest opponent, ranked and undefeated, best team in the conference. Big rivalry for Florida kids on that team.”
Kyle Neaves, former WKU sports information director (currently Colorado State AD for Communications): “Everyone in the facility knew we needed to get to 7-5, that seventh win to secure a bowl berth and it was kind of the unspoken thing. We’ve got to win this football game if we wanted to extend that season. Guys knew their backs were against the walls. If you don’t win this football game, by all accounts for seniors, this is the last football game you’re going to play in college. I think there was an extra edge and that week of practice, there was a lot of, ‘Nobody gives you a chance.’ I don’t remember what the point spread was, but that was heavily featured.”
Chad Bishop, former beat writer for the Bowling Green Daily News (now Vanderbilt University Athletics Senior Editor): “I don’t think anyone from the media expected Western to go in and win the game. It wasn’t to discredit what Western was doing, but Marshall was Marshall with the talent they had and the roll they had been on. I don’t think they played a lot of close games or really been challenged at all. I just expected to drive up to Huntington and see a pretty good game, but for Marshall to win by probably 14 or 17 points.”
Bryan Ellis, former WKU offensive quality control (now WKU offensive coordinator): “If it’s not going to be you, you don’t want another team in your league to go 12-0 so the goal of that was to go make the best of our season and ruin theirs. Offensively that year, we did some special things so we were fired up and ready to go that game.”
Randy Lee, WKU radio play-by-play announcer: “What I remember is Wednesday after practice and prior to the game when Jeff Brohm brought all the players together with a fiery speech. He called the team together and you truly believed we could win. Nobody thought we could win and you could tell Jeff thought we were going to win. I remember that speech and felt good about things based upon the team reaction and how fiery Jeff was. They knew we’d have to score a bunch of points to do it because our defense wasn’t that good that year.”
Marcus Ward, former WKU sophomore safety (now Senior associate for accounting firm in Houston): “The offense is stout and if the defense ever figures it out, we’re going to be insane. When that is, I don’t know and with Marshall coming up, that’s a tough game. The offense was like, defense we need you bad. You’re talking about a super crazy offense. I remember hearing from Brohm, wouldn’t it be cool to win another game and solidify your bowl eligibility and beat the best team in your conference, a team that is trying to play a New Year’s Six bowl? What if we stunned their whole season? That was being talked about way before the game. We were already kind of feeling ourselves. This game was a statement game, when we think about it. Were these last games flukes or were we really who we thought we were? Were we progressing at the rate we thought we were?
Bishop: “I wasn’t giving Western zero percent chance to win. It certainly wasn’t a high percentage. They were a three-touchdown underdog against a ranked team on the road in the season finale and it was Marshall’s Senior Day. Just on paper, you’re not going to give a lot of college football teams a chance to win that one. Despite Western having won a few games or putting together some good football, they hadn’t really beaten high-level teams at that point so there was really no way they were about to go do what they were going to do.”
Lee: “It wasn’t too far removed from Louisiana Tech and we were destroyed by Louisiana Tech. Jeff on the postgame show said we’re going to coach differently and play differently from here on out. That game changed our program around because they changed the way they play defense. If we hadn’t lost that game as badly as we did, who knows if we had turned around and won six in a row at the end of the year to beat Marshall. I don’t know if those kids at that point in time believed we could beat Marshall on that Wednesday prior to Friday and just listening to coach and his deal and got them all together. It was an energizing thing."
Stewart: “I felt like the team was still highly motivated to play Marshall, but part of me wondered if there will be a letdown now that we’ve won these three games and we’re an underdog. What was really encouraging to see was that week they were locked in. I went with the team when we went over on Thanksgiving Day because the game was on Black Friday. Went over with the team on Thanksgiving and that night in the hotel, everybody was locked in. By no means had they checked out at all. That was encouraging to see on a big picture because we had a lot of those guys coming back the next year. It was pretty encouraging they were as focused as they were.”
Neaves: “Marshall hadn’t lost a home game in (13 games). It was very much an us-against-the-world mentality with us and the players and coaches.”
Tyson Helton, former WKU offensive coordinator (now WKU head coach): “I think it helped too because of the type of team we had, that Marshall WAS undefeated. Marshall at the time was trying to play at the time to get into a BCS bowl game. They win that game and they’re in the national conversation of getting to play in the big one. Our kids loved that aspect of it. Going up there to beat them at their place and secure a bowl and knock out an undefeated team, it’s just how our team was made up. They were not scared of anything.”
Gavin Rocker, former WKU captain/defensive end (now an Actor): “I’m even getting chills thinking about it. We pulled up and I remember seeing all the Marshall fans. When we jogged out to stretch, I remember everyone booing us and you could just sense on the team we embraced being the bad guy.”
Ward: “This team was still deeply rooted in a Willie Taggart mindset as a player and who you are. We had plenty of players from his staff that were still there who, for lack of a better term, you just couldn’t f--- with them, right? There were guys that were born football players that didn’t care much about (anything) other than football, but not in a bad way. You take one of those guys and their mindset and then let that be the explanation for what we were feeling that game."
Lee: “Then I remember game day in the press box, working my notes and setting up my equipment. Started hearing some voices on the field and this was when the first two teams are coming out of the locker room and it was the darnedest football fight I’ve ever seen.”
View this post on Instagram
Dangerfield: “I turn around and hear commotion and everybody was fighting. (WKU kicker Mike Mugler) did start it. Mugler ain’t no punk and they were trying to punk him. They thought he was a pushover and he ain’t no pushover, he’s a tough guy. In the weight room, he can put 225 up about 20 times. They thought he was a punk and they saw the reaction they had.”
McNeal: “I’ll be honest, I like that. I like being the one that starts things. I get a lot of energy and drive off that too, pissing people off. It gives me something to go back to the locker room and hype the guys up with. Even if they didn’t say it, I’m still going to tell them they said it. With the fight, we knew that was going to be the flame we needed in the cold weather. Pretty much that was it. The guys said something to Mike and I said what I had to say to them. They got a little push in or whatever, but I knew it was going to be enough to have my team fully ready to play. I enjoyed that part of it.”
Helton: “Willie probably was (the one who started it). Willie wouldn’t back down. If anybody said anything to Willie McNeal, he’s going to confront you on it. I thought it was Nick was catching balls and they passed … Willie was involved in all that too. It was the normal pregame and you had some guys start to talk and get close and guys and coaches start to back them out and refs back them out. I was right in the middle of it. The official and I had a couple of words about handling things the right way. That’s what got everybody’s mind back. We don’t care how cold it is, if it’s raining snowing, playing in the parking lot. To Marshall’s credit, they were just like us. They weren’t scared and a bunch of grown men ready for battle, too.
“That locker room was full of guys that had grown men mentalities. It’s like in the NFL, when it’s game day, people show up to the park mad and ready to fight. They’ve got to knock out and they’re ready to go. That’s the mentality that locker room had in a really good way.”
Ellis: “The worst thing (Marshall) could’ve done was the ones they pissed off were the wrong ones to piss off. I can personally remember getting in the middle of it trying to break it up and actually took one right in the mouth. I was like, ‘Alright, y’all got it.’ I was trying to get our guys off of him to keep from getting penalties and our guys getting thrown out. They had him pinned down and I’m trying to get our guys and he’s trying to protect himself. I walked away. To be honest with you, players get in fights at practice and for the rest of my life I’ll never get in the middle of it. As a coach, the kids can respond, but if I respond I’ll get fired. I let them go after that. That fight was, for them, the worst thing that could’ve happened.
“(Busted) inside my lip, yeah. I had a battle scar for about a week or two after that game.”
Brohm: “I felt our guys were ready. When you have that little thing in the warmups and you can sense and feel the intensity in your players' eyes and the blood is boiling, we were ready to go.”
• • •
WKU received the opening kickoff and jumped out to a 14-0 lead, then a 75-yard touchdown connection between Doughty and Taywan Taylor made it 21-7. The Hilltoppers led 28-21 after one quarter. WKU safety Brandon Leston had three interceptions on Cato. That helped WKU push its lead to 42-21 and eventually a 49-42 lead at halftime. Johnson was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury, but was on pace for a rampage with 29 yards on three carries.
The Hilltoppers were trending on social media, the world was watching the fireworks.
Neaves: “We throw that one to Taywan and that’s when I think everybody in the press box said, ‘Oh, this is going to be something today.’ I think I even looked over at Marshall’s SID (Jason Corriher) and said, ‘It’s going to be one of those days, huh Jason?’ He kind of laughed and said, ‘I guess so.’ "
McNeal: “Honestly, as humble as I can say it. When we were in the meetings watching Marshall’s defense, we felt personally that they hadn’t played competition like our receiver corps. We felt their defensive schemes and soft coverage wasn’t going to contain our receivers because at the time, we were eight-deep at receivers and we were going to make the play. They were highly confident about it.”
Dangerfield: “That’s exactly what we were doing. Their defensive backs weren’t going to be able to guard us. There was a lot of 1-on-1 coverage. If you put 1-on-1 coverage on Taywan, we’re going to take a shot. That’s exactly what we did, taking shots. If they were going to give us that 1-on-1 coverage, why hold back? We had that playoff mentality from coaches. Why have you sit in the playbook if we’re going to go home? Take the shots.”
Ellis: “It was crazy. It was one of those nights you could tell coach Brohm and coach Helton were kind of in a groove. Every play we were calling was working and we had really good players. A lot of the plays we called back then worked pretty well.”
Helton: “What I did think played to our advantage was it was the latter part of the season, so a lot of the things we had accumulated over the season, we were all locked and loaded so you had all of your bullets. Things you had even ran before, you weren’t taking anything out. We were able to do a lot of different things where we had a lot that our kids could handle. At halftime, we still had a lot of bullets left.”
Rocker: “We got off to a great start and it was one of those we started realizing unless we get a turnover, they’re going to score. You pick that up as the game was going on.
“I think the part that really helped us was early in the game Brandon Leston hit Devon Johnson and dislocated his shoulder, so Devon was out the rest of the game. If Devon had continued to play, I don’t know if we would’ve won that game to be honest with you. He was a great player. I think that helped us a whole lot.”
Ward: “In a way this sounds crazy, but we were doing well because we were making (Cato) turn the ball over. He’s throwing picks and that’s uncharacteristic of them. We thought we were definitely rattling them. They were getting what they wanted and they had called our number as well.”
Bishop: “I’ll always remember – I don’t know why this always sticks out – I made the comment on Twitter that Western was playing obnoxious, and I meant that in a complimentary way. They were just all up in Marshall’s grill. There was the pregame fracas between the two teams. They were just annoying, but in a way that was almost endearing. They were there to fight and scrap. It was kind of like a playground. They knew they were the smaller team, the underdog, but they didn’t care. They were playing extremely hard and fast. They were playing extremely loose and I think that stood out early on.”
• • •
By halftime, the teams combined for 91 points and 804 yards of offense, which narrowly missed the FBS record for a half of 94 points North Texas and Navy set in 2007. WKU scored on six of its first seven possessions and had 42 points by the 13-minute mark of the second quarter. Doughty was 12-of-15 for 215 yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter alone. At this point, combined NCAA marks are being reached.
Neaves: “You start grabbing your record books and you pull the NCAA record book on the PDF and you go to the offensive record section. You don’t really think you’re going to hit that, but you have it ready just in case. As the game goes along, you keep looking back and looking back and think, you need x-amount of combined points. It wasn’t a huge individual output by any one team over a long period of time. We got into the combined records. Points, touchdown passes and that’s really where it started to set NCAA marks.
“To that point I don’t think we had a complete, single game passing touchdown record, I think we just had the FBS era or something to that effect. We weren’t able to say definitely that Brandon Doughty had thrown the most touchdown passes in school history. After the fact, and it’s in the new media guide and this is the new angle, but how much that game spawned the necessity to do more individual research. We didn’t have a points-scored-in-a-half record. I didn’t know what it was because it had never been researched before. The West Virginia Tech game (87-0 WKU in 2007) is always going to be the gold standard for scoring for Western Kentucky because of how absurd that game was. I think that’s the record, but the Marshall game sort of spurred on this necessity. There’s a lot that happened in this game that we can’t verify because we don’t have all these records. You take that game book and it’s always the gold standard. If we’re looking for a record, is it better than what we did against Marshall in 2014 because if it’s not better than that, we know it’s not a record. That set up a benchmark for us.”
• • •
The bowl committees weren’t amused by Marshall’s 49 points allowed to a 6-5 team in one half. So, even if the Thundering Herd won, certain bowl selections weren’t as securely in place as the C-USA commissioner and Stewart originally thought.
Stewart: “(Banowsky) goes to the game in Huntington that day. We talk before the game and it was weird. Boise State actually had two losses and Marshall had none. He had good relationships with the people on the committee who thought it was still 50-50. Boise State had already beaten a ranked team. He still reiterated that if Marshall gets to 13-0, I think they’ll edge out Boise State and you’ll be fine. I didn’t see him for a couple hours, then the game started and it turns into a full-scale track meet.
“Then I remember him coming into the visiting AD booth at halftime and him saying literally – Britton was straight to the point. He said, ‘I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news.’ I’m like OK, this will be interesting. He says, ‘The good news is you guys look incredible. There is chatter all over college football now about your offense and what you’ve done. The bad news is because of that, because you’ve put 49 points on them in a half, you’re going to have to win the game to make a bowl now. You’ve done enough damage to them that you have minimized them in the eyes of the committee because they’ve given up 49 points in a half.
“I thought he was joking and then I could tell he wasn’t. I was like wow. It was kind of a surreal thing. I think we’re in if we’re 6-6 and now I’m being told we aren’t going to be in if we’re 6-6 because Marshall won’t get the Group of 5 spot. That made the second half even more intense than it already was and truly made that two-point play the heart-stopping, gut-wrenching 20 seconds of real time that I can recall.”
• • •
Everything cooled off from there. WKU went scoreless in the third quarter and had two Garrett Schwettman field goals blocked. Marshall leading receiver DeVonte Allen was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. Schwettman made a field goal to start the fourth quarter and Dangerfield’s first touchdown grab put WKU up by 10 with 9:11 to play. Even without two of its best offensive playmakers, Marshall rallied to force overtime.
WKU coaches learned a lesson in this game about needing enough plays on the chart.
McNeal: “We emptied the playbook. We more so emptied it with all of our explosive plays. The double route plays and all the plays to Tyler Higbee and Leon Allen, we pretty much put everything out.”
Helton: “We got into the game and everything in the first half, everything boom, boom, boom, back and forth. By the time we got into the fourth quarter, Jeff and I always check the plays we called on the call sheet. I’ll never forget going with Jeff, we’ve ran through all our ball plays here. He goes so start making some more up.”
Brohm: “I tried to call a lot early on. When you ask for assistance and you have a hard time finding things you haven’t called, it’s a good thing. It means things are working but it means we need to keep being aggressive and if we have to be creative as we go to adjust a few things, let’s do that. I think that’s one of the better things we did as a staff.”
“It helped that all of our players are playing well. That normally makes the game easier to call when your guys are playing at a high level.”
Ellis: “We rarely call the same play twice. It was you played 70 snaps, you’ll call run plays twice but pass plays, once you saw it once you probably weren’t going to see it again. That’s probably one game in my three years here previously that we reverted back to some and had to go back to them."
McNeal: “Their defense, no disrespect because they did what they did to be ranked at the time, we knew at the time that no matter what they ran, those guys weren’t going to be able to cover us. We knew that going into the game because our receivers, tight ends and running backs, may have been more explosive than those guys. We could run the same play and it would still be the same result.”
Rocker: “I didn’t expect it to get into overtime or for the score to be 59-59. I’ve never seen that score in my life or been a part of that. I was at that point, a fan/player where this was pretty exciting. You’re playing but at the same time, you’re still in awe. That’s what made it so fun because for me that’s when it became really more like a game because it was fun and we’re trying to stop you guys and see if you can stop us. May the best man win and in OT, we both score in OT.”
• • •
Marshall took the first possession in overtime and scored on the second play when Cato hit Hyleck Foster in the flat for a 25-yard touchdown. Foster broke a tackle attempt by Ward on the sideline went untouched the rest of the way.
Ward: “I could’ve sworn he was going to step out of bounds. He wasn’t trying to get hit. I tell you what, I was very certain. I didn’t realize how close he was to the sideline and I just totally whiffed and he takes it right up the sideline and scores. I was just flabbergasted, man. I was so certain. (Defensive coordinator Nick Holt) was just giving it to me after that. It’s the easiest play in the book.”
Dangerfield: “It’s crazy. I’ll tell you the overtime perspective from my story. I had to use the bathroom. I had to go pee. Right before overtime starts I had to go to the locker room and go pee. Right when they were doing the coin toss, I’m going to the bathroom. I get back and Marshall scores. I’m running back to the field. How did they score so quickly? I get in the huddle and we’re talking about it and coach Brohm calls that play specifically for me.”
Ellis: “We drew plays up in the dirt, coaching it up on the sideline. The touchdown we hit in overtime to Dangerfield in the back of the end zone, we’ve never practiced that play. If you go back and watch the play, the running back has no idea what to do. Leon was one of our smarter football players. We call the play and Leon is like, ‘What do I got?’ He had no idea what to do. We had never worked it ever.”
Brohm: “That is correct. While it may not have been fully brand new, it was somewhat new. By the time we got to it, we had a type of motion and a back blocking back. It wasn’t the most vanilla plays. We had other intricate things to it and we were going to roll right and had two double posts coming on the backside, so it was kind of a different call.”
Helton: “You get a little nervous about a play you haven’t ran or practiced that week, but you have to think a lot of kids have done it throughout the whole season so you know the play. You start to put that list together of core things they should know. That team, you could throw anything at those guys and they would know what to do.”
Lee: “I remember the catch Dangerfield made at the back of the end zone. That was an awesome catch. That was one of the great catches I’ve ever seen in my 13 years here. No one talks about it because of the two-point conversion pass, which is a routine catch as the play everyone talks about. It was that catch. Brandon had to roll to his right and launch a long pass to the back of the end zone and Dangerfield just went in the back of the end zone. Not only to catch it, but to stay in bounds.”
Dangerfield: “I saw the ball and it was live. The ball was mine. That by far is my favorite in WKU history. I got both feet down. It was to win the game and to beat Marshall. Doc Holliday, he recruited South Florida too so he recruited our guys too. That was a big rivalry game and that was at the top of my favorite catches.”
Lee: “That could’ve been the best catch of the year. The greatest catch of that season and no one talks about that."
McNeal: “Knowing coach Brohm, I knew he was going to go for two. There was no way in the world he was going to go for one. That’s the type of guy he is. He knew us well enough to know we were going to make it happen.”
Brohm: “You felt the momentum in their favor. At that point, I knew our defense was tired and playing on their home field, we may have to throw the first punch so to speak. So instead of waiting until that game got into the third overtime where all of a sudden you have to go for two, we said let’s go ahead and go for the win. Let’s try to end it now because I don’t know if we’re going to stop them again. Luckily for us, it was a play we practiced a ton.”
Helton: “We were completely fine walking off the field knowing it was in our hands the way it went. We loved the play we were going to call as our two-point play.”
Brohm: “We lined up to go for it and they called timeout. You could tell they were not expecting that, which is good. It gave us a chance to get everyone on the same page again.
“Willie was normally our slot receiver, but because he was so good at that pivot route, he moved to the outside and switched with Joel (German). We brought Dangerfield in motion to run the corner route. Willie was a heady player and had a lot of confidence. He knew this was my route, I want the ball and let me get the outside because that’s where the ball is going to go and he ran a great route. Sometimes you’ve just got to let your players play a little bit and we practiced that so many times.”
Dangerfield: “Nobody on our team ran it better than Willie. We knew to put Willie on the outside of that play and I was going to come in motion to draw coverage."
McNeal: “I’ll be honest with you, that play we ran in overtime, we ran that same play when Bobby Petrino was the coach against Arkansas State (in 2013) to win that game. We ran this play at practice every Thursday. It was the two-point play and our defense hated us because it gives you a hard slant, but you have to bite on it. It’s more so just selling the slant. If you don’t sell the slant, the other part of the route don’t work. To me, I call it a 100 percent play. It always works.”
Ward: “This is that moment. This moment is the equalization of everything that season had made. We were relying on Doughty’s arm and Willie to run a pristine route and I’ll be honest, that route in pass skeleton, they run it all the time and it works a lot and we’ve seen it a lot. It was kind of something we’ve worked on all year.”
Stewart: “In most cases, home and away, I will go down to the field at the three to five-minute mark of the game. This one was so back and forth and with overtime, I honestly didn’t want to leave the booth for fear of missing something on the way down.
“I just remember when we were lining up for the play. Everything that led up to the game, the pregame and the game itself, then it's like the realization that whether there is another one is literally coming down to this play.”
Brohm: “Danger left, X-Mo, Red North Dart, Double Return.”
McNeal: “We knew the play was going to work, it’s just a matter of me making sure I catch the ball. I didn’t want the ball to be too high or too low, but I had confidence that Doughty was going to put the ball in the right place.”
Dangerfield: “Nobody ran that route better than Willie and Brandon knew it. You see how much cushion he had? The guy was nowhere near him on that play. It was pitch and catch right there.”
View this post on Instagram
Rocker: “I was standing on the far side. I could barely see Willie in the distance. When I saw him catch it, I did a quick glance to make sure there were no flags and we all sprinted on the field.”
Bishop: “A lot of games in that Jeff Brohm era turned out to be wild and memorable. I will say I’ve gone through a couple of computers in years past and I save files and that video of the two-point conversion is something I still have on my computer. When that game was about to end, I think there was enough time where I left the press box and went out onto the camera well and filmed from the press box, filmed on my phone. I had that on my phone forever, that final play of Brandon Doughty rolling to his right and hitting Willie McNeal on the goal line. The hushed silence in the stadium, I think there were a few fans that let out some expletives that you could hear audibly on the phone version of the play. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
Helton: “We all jumped in the air hugging and screaming and it was awesome. Still to this day, I made a comment about the (2017) Rose Bowl and we beat Penn State. Sam Darnold was unbelievable and just one of the great games of college football. As far as the game that’s the funnest game you’ve ever been involved in, it’s that Marshall game.”
McNeal: “All we hear are the Western Kentucky fans because we caught it on Marshall’s side. I can look from where I was and Joel German comes over and I can literally see their head coach's face on the sideline from where I caught the ball and everybody is crushed. That was the best feeling, honestly. It’s over.”
Neaves: “There was a lot of hugs and a lot of excitement. An interesting story here is that week, we knew Brandon Doughty had gotten cleared for a sixth year. We knew that week and Brandon knew. But we didn’t want to put it out there because that wasn’t the right time. We had the press conference in conjunction or around the bowl press conference. I couldn’t remember exactly. I remember going to Brandon at his locker and we had talked about we’re going to keep this quiet and figure out the best time to roll this out.
“I remember grabbing Brandon at his locker and he goes, ‘I told them.’ I said, ‘Brandon, you did what?’ I thought he meant, ‘I told them about my sixth year.’ He meant I told them we were going to win. It’s just one of those stories in the game that nobody is going to know. There was that conversation, but you wanted to make sure you don’t miss the celebration and everyone has their phones out as a moment in time you’ll never get back. A lot of national attention and phone calls trying to get coach Brohm on with national media. I believe he called into SportsCenter that night. He was on a bunch of national radio shows because of it. It just turned into a much bigger story because it was on Black Friday.”
• • •
WKU’s win marked the first victory over a ranked team in the school’s FBS era. Doughty threw for a school-record eight touchdowns on 34-of-50 passing for 491 yards. Allen rushed for 237 yards and had 51 receiving yards, while Dangerfield had eight catches for 117 yards and two scores.
Among the records that went down were 15 combined touchdown passes, the most involving FBS teams. Marshall’s C-USA leading defense allowed a school-record 738 yards and the teams’ 133 points tied a Bowl Subdivision record for most combined points in a game involving a ranked team.
Less than a month later, the Hilltoppers won their first bowl game 49-48 over Central Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl. That bowl may one day merit its own oral history story.
Black Friday on Huntington in 2014 is when everything changed for WKU.
Ward: “We played them on a Friday. The day after, I drove to Tuscaloosa, I remember when I was in Tuscaloosa at my buddy’s house for the Iron Bowl, people were there watching on ESPN and the people knew I played for Western. Watching them react to that game was just awesome."
McNeal: “I think that game alone too was getting over that hill. I think everybody bought into what coach Brohm had to say so the next couple of years, WKU was a wonderful team to watch honestly.”
Rocker: “It definitely laid the foundation and everyone on our team continued to get better and I felt like that was the turning point for what WKU turned into the next year.”
Brohm: “It’s definitely a great memory and it comes up quite a bit. Really was the defining game that got us Hilltoppers on a roll to the level we got where when I ended up leaving, we were playing good football. We were playing at a high level and I think that’s the game that sparked it all. Sometimes you need a game like that to get you over the hump.”
Helton: “There’s no question it put us on a platform and launching pad to take off. Momentum was so strong and then you take off after that and go to the Bahamas Bowl and you win that one in exciting fashion again. It really created a mentality. We already felt like our guys had momentum, but we went into 2015 like nobody could stop us.”
Stewart: “I think it immediately made it a significant rivalry, just because of that game. It wasn’t like it took a few years for everybody to get warmed up to it. That game immediately made it a rivalry. We have a longer history with Middle Tennessee and Middle Tennessee is still a very big and significant rival. I have more fans talk to me about Marshall than they do Middle. Not that game so much, but there always seems to be an anticipation when we play Marshall.”
Bishop: “In a way it kind of announced Western Kentucky was serious about football and was going to be a bit of a player in Conference USA for the next couple of years. I couldn’t have envisioned what they would do in Conference USA the next couple of years, but it sent a message that Western Kentucky is serious. They have a serious coach and they have some serious talent and some guys that could play at the next level or at an extremely high level in college. I think it kind of set the standard that Western Kentucky could go on the road and not beat just a team in Marshall, but a program like Marshall.”
Brohm: “They were a top 25 team and Doc Holliday did a great job, going there they always drew a great crowd and you knew they were going to have a lot of people at the game and they did. It was a lot of fun and that’s why, in my opinion, the rivalry is so great because Marshall has a great history and tradition. Western at the time, we’re trying to get ours up to that level and when you win a game like that, it can really spark that.”
Stewart: “To beat a very good Marshall team when they had everything at stake. Not only an undefeated season, but a Group of Five playoff spot. I think it gave everybody confidence that we were doing things the right way and better things would come and fortunately they did.”
Bishop: “Western Kentucky was a team not a lot of people knew about and for a long time had been the laughingstock of college football. I think that sort of changed perception of who the Hilltoppers were and who they were going to be. Nobody knew they were going to have the run they were going to have in Conference USA the next couple of years, but I think it certainly helped moving forward. This is starting a new era of WKU football and they followed through on that being new players and game changers in that world of college football.”
