Josh Anderson was sitting at home in early January 2018 when he got a call.
"Just get ready and pack," was the message on the other end of the line.
Anderson was in his first season at Western Kentucky and was waiting to get eligible before playing for the Hilltoppers, who were heading to Marshall that weekend. Anderson thought his team was messing with him at first.
"I thought they were playing kind of so I just started packing, got on the bus and that's when it finally hit me," Anderson said Friday. "Like yeah, I'm going to play my first college basketball game."
On Wednesday -- over five years after bursting into action with 16 points in his debut at the Cam Henderson Center as part of a 112-87 shootout victory -- Anderson tied the program record for games played when he started in the same building he began his college career in. On Saturday in his final game at E.A. Diddle Arena, Anderson surpassed Lynn Cole's record of 141 games played between 1951-55 and has now played in more games than anybody in Hilltopper basketball history.
"I feel like it's a great honor," Anderson said. "From all the guys that's played here in the past, just for me to say that I've played the most games here, I feel like that's a great honor and I'm just happy to wear it."
Anderson had to wait for the NCAA to examine his high school grades before playing for the Hilltoppers at the start of his college career, after coming from Madison Prep (La.) as a consensus four-star recruit, but he remembers that first game clearly -- a debut head coach Rick Stansbury recalls as "really good."
"Probably one of the happiest days of my life, for real," Anderson said. "I remember just getting that call and being so happy and so anxious to play my first college basketball game because it was just a dream for me growing up all through elementary school, middle school, high school and just for that time to finally come -- I had to wait it out for a little longer than I thought, but when it came I was just happy and anxious to play."
Anderson finished that season averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 23 games played, including three starts. His statistics improved the next year to 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and remained fairly consistent throughout much of his career -- he averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds as a junior, and 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds as a senior last season.
While best known for his steals and big dunks, his shooting percentages improved over the years -- he went from firing 14.3% from 3-point range his first season to 33.3% last season.
"I think there's one thing you can say about his game -- he's always been an electrifying athlete," Stansbury said. "When he first got in here, that ball came out of his hand, I always said, like a boomerang -- it was spinning all the wrong way -- but I think we all would say now and I know I feel this way, I've got total confidence shooting that basketball. He's turned into one of our best free-throw shooters."
Anderson made trips to the finals of the Conference USA Tournament the last three times it was played -- the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also allowed for an extra year of eligibility available. WKU clinched the league regular-season East Division title last year in what could have been his last game at Diddle Arena, but after WKU's overtime loss to North Texas in the tournament championship, he elected to use the extra year of eligibility and return for a fifth year.
In his final year, Anderson has played some of the best and most consistent basketball of his career.
Anderson averaged a career-high 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range and 79.8% from the free-throw line entering Saturday's regular-season finale while taking on an increased leadership role.
"You can see the maturity of him when he comes into these meetings, how he's changed as a person," Stansbury said. "I remember his first year here he didn't get eligible until the middle of January and that was the first Marshall game. I think the biggest thing with him was there wasn't a lot of -- and this ain't being negative -- structure of understanding details in his personal life -- the importance of being on time, the importance of doing the little things that it takes. ... All that's gone to another level now. So much more accountability in his personal life and that's carried over to the court, too.
" ... He's been a great young man to coach. He's a great person. He's always a pleasant young man. Does that always mean he did some things with the urgency I wanted him to do? Absolutely not, but all that has gotten better. Through all those hard times, he always was, as a coach, you just like him as a person."
Anderson finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in Saturday's game, including one last steal and dunk with just over two minutes to play.
"You knew with Josh, there's not more of a more fitting way -- we had a lead, could've pulled the ball out, but there was no chance of pulling that basketball out when he got that steal. Don't even try to tell him to pull it out, because you knew what was getting ready to happen," Stansbury said. "He was going to leave Diddle Arena with one of his electrifying dunks that he's had so many times, and I'm proud for him. He's meant so much for us in so many ways."
"I wouldn't say it was too important, but at the same time it was something I wanted to do to give the fans one last look of a dunk like that," Anderson said. "I'm just thankful that it came in my last game."
WKU will now head to Frisco, Texas, for the C-USA Tournament. With Saturday's win, the Hilltoppers locked up the No. 2 seed in the East Division and a bye to Thursday's quarterfinals, where it will face FIU, Marshall or Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. at Ford Center and The Star.
"We're obviously not done, but at the same time it's been great. I got to play the last game in Diddle, or what I thought was going to be my last game in Diddle, with a great group of guys -- some guys that are going to be my friends, my family members, forever. Now I get to come back and do that again with another great group of guys," Anderson said. "I feel like it hasn't hit me yet because the job's not done and we've still got to play games and go out and do what we want to do, but at the same time I'm just grateful to be here."