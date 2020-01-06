It’s easy to point to the highlight reel dunks that will make it on SportsCenter for why Josh Anderson is central to how Western Kentucky reshapes its identity in a guard-heavy lineup.
His contributions on the other end of the floor are just as important if not more.
Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Dec. 21, Anderson has provided the length and energy on defense the Hilltoppers have needed since the exit of their top rim protector in 6-foot-11 center Charles Bassey.
Although the 6-6 junior guard takes more pride in the memorable slams, his defense is a part of his game that’s allowed the Hilltoppers (9-5 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) to jump on the winning end of the first two conference games.
“It’s a big part of my game,” Anderson said after WKU’s 68-61 win over Rice on Saturday. “Not a lot of players like defense, but it’s something I take pride in. Coach is on me about making plays and playing solid and I feel like I’ve got good ability to make plays on defense.”
No play was bigger than the blocked shot Anderson had late against the Owls. With WKU leading by four, Anderson trailed Drew Peterson, who was going up for a layup from the right side. Anderson left enough room to let Peterson by, but went up for a block that helped WKU hold Rice to just one field goal in the last few minutes of the game.
Coach Rick Stansbury pointed to Anderson’s ability to make plays defensively, just like the block, rather than the dunks as to the difference he makes on the floor.
“You may not put it on YouTube or SportsCenter, but that block he had on 23 late in the game, his tendency and the way he plays so much, you don’t want that guy getting to the rim but in Josh’s mind, it’s almost let him go by and I’ll block his shot,” Stansbury said. “You don’t like that, but he’s the kind of guy that can go make plays defensively and that’s where he makes plays.”
Anderson has typically been a major spark as the first off the bench for the Hilltoppers who more often than not plays starter-level minutes. In four games in the starting lineup, Anderson played over 34 minutes the last three games after averaging 23.3 minutes in the previous nine contests. He’s blocked five shots and had five steals with 15 defensive rebounds.
The Baton Rouge, La., native has been on the front end of WKU’s 1-2-2 press it’s used in the last two wins against North Texas and Rice.
“Defensively, you put him on some presses and in front of things and he gives you some energy, some length and it’s good it locks him in, too,” Stansbury said. “It makes him work hard and I like that about him.”
Anderson’s explosiveness in transition has helped in the fast break department and spread the floor for the rest of WKU’s scoring since it can’t always lean on throwing to the post like it could with the injured Bassey, even if Carson Williams has handled a load on the block with 36 combined points and 15 rebounds in the last two games.
Anderson has shot 45 percent from the field in his last three games and averaged 13.6 points per game.
“I think the court is more spaced out,” Anderson said. “We pretty much have five guards on the court now and we’re just making plays on defense and offense.”
