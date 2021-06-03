Josh Anderson will be back in a Western Kentucky uniform this winter.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward from Baton Rouge, La., recently finished his senior season, but WKU announced Thursday in a post on social media he would take advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic and return for another year with the Hilltoppers.
"First off, I would really like to thank my family and fans in Hilltopper Nation for the love and support over the years," Anderson said in a news release. "I would also like to thank every last one of my coaches, staff and teammates from the past years for everything we worked through. With that being said, I have decided to come back to school for a fifth year to finish getting my degree, and also, to compete for a championship trophy. I'm looking forward to the summer workouts with the team and can't wait to see the real Diddle Arena again for one final season. GO Tops!!"
Anderson started in 26 games and appeared in 27 during the Hilltoppers' 21-8 2020-21 season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.2 minutes per game. Anderson was named to the Conference USA All-Defensive team and currently ranks fifth on WKU's career steals list with 168. He's also 36th on the all-time scoring list with 1,136 points.
Known for his thunderous dunks, Anderson combined with center Charles Bassey to be the top dunking duo in the nation with a combined 92.
Anderson has appeared in 114 games at WKU with 73 starts. He was a consensus four-star recruit and ranked in the top 60 by major outlets out of Madison Prep Academy.
He and Taveion Hollingsworth were the first two four-year players under head coach Rick Stansbury at WKU. Hollingsworth announced in May he would not use an additional year of eligibility and would instead pursue a professional career.
Hollingsworth was the latest before Anderson from last year's roster to announce his future plans.
Carson Williams, a redshirt senior last season, turned his focus to football and signed a contract as a tight end with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in April. Kenny Cooper, another redshirt senior, transferred to Tennessee State.
Bassey, C-USA’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, opted to forego his senior season in order to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft.
Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls transferred to Georgia State, and freshman guard Kylen Milton and junior forward Kevin Osawe both entered the transfer portal.
WKU has already announced signings for guards Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey out of high school. The Hilltoppers also signed 7-foot-2 center Jamarion Sharp – a Hopkinsville native and the top-rated junior college prospect in the nation according to 247Sports – out of John Logan College.
The Hilltoppers have received commitments from Maryland transfer Jairus Hamilton and and Odessa College transfer Darrius Miles, but the school has not yet announced their signings.