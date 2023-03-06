Western Kentucky senior Sarah Arnold had the top day for her team at the UNF Collegiate, sitting in the top 15 through 36 holes in Jacksonville, Fla.
Arnold posted a pair of even-par 72s at the 5,864-yard Jacksonville Golf and Country Club on Monday. She had three birdies in her opening round plus two birdies and an eagle in her second round to notch the even-par score on the day. She is just two shots out of a top-10 finish.
Sophomore Catie Craig is not far behind Arnold at 2-over 146 for a 36-hole score. She carded 1-over 73 in both rounds on Monday and was tied for 23rd overall.
The lowest round of the day for any Lady Topper came from freshman Sydney Hackett. She posted a 2-under 70 in the morning round. A 6-over 78 in the second round had her at 4-over 148 and tied for 32nd. She was only two strokes back from the top 25.
Rounding out the lineup, tied for 42nd, was fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett and freshman Averi Cline. Both shot 1-over 73 and then 4-over 76 to end up at 5-over 149 for the day.
Junior Addie Westbrook was one of WKU's individuals and tied for 23rd after shooting even-par 72 and 2-over 74. Savannah Howell was the other and is tied for 83rd overall.
As a team, WKU posted an opening round, even-par 288. The Lady Toppers shot 9-over in the second round and were sitting sixth. WKU was a single shot of out of the top five teams and five strokes out of the top three.
The final round will be a shotgun start beginning at 7:45 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning.