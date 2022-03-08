Western Kentucky junior Sarah Arnold tied for 19th at the UNF Collegiate at the par-72, 5,926-yard Jacksonville Golf and Country Club on Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville, Fla.
As a team, the Lady Toppers tied for eighth among tough ranked competition.
"I was pleased with our performance in yesterday's second round," WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. "I wish we could've closed it out a little bit better today, and that's something we'll learn from."
WKU counted three 2-over 74s and a 3-over 75 to total 9-over 297 as the final-round team score.
Arnold's 3-over 75 counted for the Lady Tops and she tied for 19th overall at 5-over 221.
Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed and freshman Faith Martin posted two of the 74s and tied for 29th at the 8-over 224. They were just one shot shy of finishing in the top 25.
Sophomore Rachel Rich shot the final 74, improving by eight strokes from her second to third rounds. Senior Kenlie Barrett posted a 3-over 75 and she tied for 33rd on the 90-player leaderboard.
The Lady Toppers will remain in Florida for their annual Spring Break Shootout on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
"We're staying in Florida this week, so hopefully we can take advantage of this weather and get some good work in ahead of our own tournament," Gary said. "We're familiar with that course and I'm looking forward to seeing what we do."