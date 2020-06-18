Athlon Sports announced its 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA teams this week, and 12 Western Kentucky football players were among those listed by the outlet.
The Hilltoppers’ dozen ranks second behind UAB’s 13, and WKU’s four players on the First Team are just behind the Blazers’ five. However, the Hilltoppers’ eight on the First and Second Team combined lead the league, as do WKU’s 11 on the First, Second and Third Team combined.
First Team members include defending C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone, punter John Haggerty, offensive lineman Jordan Meredith and tight end Joshua Simon.
Malone helped anchor the top scoring defense in the league, producing 99 total tackles – including 21 for loss – with 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Among all returning players to college football in 2020, the Atlanta native ranks fourth with 11.5 sacks and third with 21 tackles for loss. In addition, he is one of only three returning conference Defensive Players of the Year out of the 10 FBS leagues.
Haggerty made an immediate impact in his first season playing American football after coming to WKU from Sydney, Australia. He also set the all-time WKU program record with 45.9 yards per punt, which ranked 13th in FBS, while his 42.1 yard net average was 10th. He had 17 kicks of 50-plus yards after WKU had 18 such kicks from 2016-18 combined and also had 50-plus yard punts on 38 percent of his 46 punts, which ranked ninth in FBS.
Meredith helped anchor one of the best offensive line groups in the country, as PFF College ranked the Hilltoppers 20th in the FBS as a unit overall, including No. 1 in pass-blocking grade, while surrendering a pressure on only 12.7 percent of their pass-blocked snaps, which was the eighth-lowest percentage in the nation. On an individual level, the Bowling Green native was also named a PFF College Honorable Mention All-American.
Simon had a productive true freshman campaign for the Tops, with 30 receptions for 430 yards and four touchdowns. The Sumter, S.C., native had one score in each of his first four games, including a season-long 77-yard touchdown reception versus Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He put up season highs of six receptions for 106 yards in WKU’s First Responder Bowl victory and was the only tight end in the nation to have 100+ yards in a 2019-20 bowl game.
Each of the remaining eight Hilltoppers honored by Athlon Sports played in all 13 games for WKU in 2019, with 95 total starts last season out of a possible 104 among them. Overall, the Hilltoppers are expected to return 16 of their 22 offensive and defensive starters, along with two of WKU’s three specialists.
First Team
John Haggerty, P, r-Sr.
DeAngelo Malone, DE, Sr.
Jordan Meredith, OL, r-Sr.
Joshua Simon, TE, So.
Second Team
Kyle Bailey, LB, Sr.
Antwon Kincade, S, Sr.
Cole Spencer, OL, r-Jr.
Gaej Walker, RB, r-Sr.
Third Team
Seth Joest, OL, r-Sr.
Juwuan Jones, DE, r-Jr.
Jahcour Pearson, WR, r-Sr.
Fourth Team
Devon Key, S, r-Sr.
WKU is scheduled to open the season at home against UT Chattanooga at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3.
