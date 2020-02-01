Western Kentucky seniors Lucia Diaz Saez and Lisa Friess tallied singles victories Saturday, but the Lady Toppers dropped a 5-2 decision at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn.
At the No. 5 spot, Friess defeated the Governors’ Aleks Topalovic by a score of 7-6, 6-4, while Diaz Saez secured a 6-2, 6-3 win at the No. 6 position over Austin Peay’s Sarah Heckel. The Sevilla, Spain, native capped a 2-0 weekend in singles play after defeating Ball State’s Victoria Sec by a score of 6-2, 6-3 in Friday’s neutral-site match.
After starting Friday’s match against the Cardinals by winning the doubles point, WKU was unable to do so Saturday, as the Governors (3-1) claimed matchups at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots. Austin Peay then recorded the first four singles wins before Friess and Diaz Saez earned their points to put the final score at 5-2.
The Lady Toppers (3-3) will host their first home match of the 2020 season at the WKU Tennis Complex on Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. against Belmont. The head-to-head against Austin Peay was originally scheduled to be at home in Bowling Green, but was moved due to weather concerns.
