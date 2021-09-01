BACK IN BG: Carothers, Wilson ready to represent hometown Hilltoppers

The last time Jamale Carothers and DeAngelo Wilson walked off Feix Field at Houchens-Smith Stadium after a game, it was with a Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 5A state championship trophy.
It came with a dominating 70-22 victory over Pulaski County, a fitting end to a dominant season and dominant careers at Bowling Green High School.
Now, after four years apart on the football field, the duo is ready for one more season together, except this time it won’t be in purple and gold – it’ll be in red and white.
The former Purples transferred to Western Kentucky – Carothers from Navy and Wilson from Austin Peay – shortly before fall camp began and are excited to be back in their hometown.
“That’s one of my best friends since elementary school,” Carothers said. “We live a block away from each other. We’ve won a lot of games on this field, so it’s a great experience just to be back with him and playing the game with him.”
“It feels really good to be back in town,” Wilson said. “I’ve got a lot of friends and family here, so they’re definitely going to have my back and support me. I just want to come and contribute to the team and do whatever I can do. What led me here is really just I’m a hometown kid, I like being at home and I like my mom a lot – I love my mom a lot.”
The two were part of a Purples reign across the Bluegrass for their four years in high school. Bowling Green went 54-3 and won three state titles during their high school careers, which included undefeated seasons as freshmen and seniors – the final of which saw the Purples winning games by an average of 37.3 points.
Carothers, a running back, graduated as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 3,921 and total points with 514. He was named 2016 Kentucky Mr. Football, Gatorade Player of the Year for Kentucky and first-team all-state.
Wilson, a receiver, caught 153 passes for 2,582 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Purples and was first-team all-state and first-team all-Sky Conference following his senior season.
But after high school, the two went separate ways – Carothers to Annapolis, Md., and Wilson to Clarksville, Tenn.
Carothers attended the Naval Academy Prep School for a year after graduating and redshirted the 2018 season. He burst onto the scene in 2019 after starting the fall on the program’s junior varsity squad and finished the year as the second-leading rusher for the Midshipmen with 734 yards on 111 carries with 14 touchdowns playing fullback. He also caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He earned first-team All-ECAC honors following the season.
In 2020, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound back was Navy’s second-leading rusher with 358 yards and two touchdowns on 97 carries, and he also caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Carothers comes to WKU with three years of eligibility remaining, and he’s hoping to show Bowling Green how he’s improved since his last time playing here.
“Really, you’re just going to see a passionate player who’s ready to work and put it on the line for this team,” Carothers said. “Being on the Navy team, I learned a lot. Being a fullback, it’s not something I was used to doing, so I’m ready to take on any role the team needs me to and I’m ready to win some games.”
Wilson’s start to a standout collegiate career didn’t come as easily. In a 2019 interview with the Daily News about Carothers, former Bowling Green head coach Kevin Wallace brought up Wilson – then one of the leading receivers in the country after the team’s 28-21 victory over Eastern Kentucky – and said he was tickled for Wilson because “nobody in Kentucky recruited him.”
“You always feel a special pride about guys that are under-recruited and they go on and make their way,” Wallace said during the interview. “Not a whole lot of people recruited DeAngelo and my son happened to be at Austin Peay at the time as a coach and I think that’s one of the major reasons why I think Austin Peay made a decision to offer him. It’s turned out great for them because, like I said, he’s the No. 3 receiver in the country.
“How lucky am I that I got to coach guys that had the ability to play at that level, but also had the ability to make their teammates better?”
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Wilson certainly made his way, finishing his time in Clarksville as one of the Governors’ best receivers in history.
“I always have a chip on my shoulder,” Wilson said. “I’m not really a guy that worries about the accolades and stuff – I just like winning. That’s the main thing to me. I definitely have a chip on my shoulder at all times. I’ve been told I’m not big enough, not fast enough, all that. It just helps me go harder.”
Wilson caught 162 passes for 2,672 yards and 25 touchdowns, which all rank second in Austin Peay history behind Harold Roberts. He was named a first-team All-American by STATS Perform and the AFCA and was voted the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year – the first in the program to do that since Sonny Defilippis in 1980. The year before he was named a first-team All-American by HERO Sports and a second-team All-American by STATS and the Associated Press.
Like Carothers, he’s excited to show his growth now that he’s returned home for his final season of college football.
“Really I just think I matured a lot. My mental toughness is really what I think came the longest,” Wilson said. “I always thought that I could catch the ball pretty well, but mainly for me it’s just I got bigger and stronger and my mental toughness is to the top.”
The two entered the transfer portal roughly a week apart this summer, and their signings with WKU were announced on back-to-back days the week before the Hilltoppers began fall camp.
“We didn’t talk before, but once we were both in the portal we definitely talked, seeing what each other’s mind was set on and stuff,” Carothers said. “Fortunately, it worked out that we ended up here together.”
Because the two were late additions to the 2021 roster, they might not see significant action at the beginning of the season for a WKU team hoping to showcase a revamped offense now under the direction of Zach Kittley when the season opens Thursday against UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Following the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp, third-year head coach Tyson Helton said Wilson “could end up in the rotation” and Carothers is “probably a littler farther down the line,” but added “he’s a guy it wouldn’t surprise me if you stuck in the game he’d go make plays.”
“Any time we can get hometown guys, local guys, to play for us, that’s a special thing,” Helton said at the team’s media day. “We’ve had a lot of success with guys from the area, so it’s really great to see those guys come back. They’re two guys who have had a lot of experience, they’ve had a lot of success, so we’re looking forward to those guys bringing value to our football team.”
For now, though, the two are excited to be playing together again in their hometown.
“It means a lot,” Carothers said. “I grew up here, so I’ve seen this program grow throughout my childhood and to be on this team, it’s a fun experience and I’m happy to be a Hilltopper.”