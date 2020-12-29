With uncertainty entering the offseason about who would be staying at Western Kentucky or leaving after the 2020 season, some answers have already emerged.
In the few days since WKU's season came to a close with a loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl, several Hilltoppers have made their intentions known.
Kyle Bailey became the latest Hilltopper to enter the transfer portal, doing so as a graduate transfer Tuesday. The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker started and played in 11 of the team's 12 games this season, accumulating 76 total tackles, 8.5 for loss and three sacks. He had one interception and a pass breakup.
Bailey converted from defensive back to linebacker in the spring of 2019, and was a Conference USA Honorable Mention player the last two seasons.
"Just enter the transfer portal looking for a new place to call home," Bailey wrote on Twitter. "D1, D2, NAIA, doesn’t matter to me I love ball contact me!"
His entrance into the portal came a day after tight end Spencer Owens and cornerback John Blunt – both 2020 junior college signees – reportedly entered the portal. Blunt saw limited action in two games this season, and Owens did in four but didn't record any stats.
Several others entered the transfer portal late in the season, including backup quarterbacks Davis Shanley and Kevaris Thomas, defensive back Roger Cray and offensive lineman Tyler Witt, among others. On Sunday, a day after he finished his career at WKU, Witt announced his commitment to Purdue on Twitter.
"What a journey this past 5 years has been. Through all the ups and downs, I've been proud to be a Hilltopper," Witt wrote. "Thank you Hilltopper Nation for making a kid from Joliet, Illinois feel welcome for all these years and cheering us on every Saturday.
" ... With that being said, my time as a Hilltopper has come to an end. I would like to announce that I have committed to Purdue University for my final year of eligibility. Boiler Up!!!!!"
The NCAA Division I Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it. Some WKU upperclassmen have stated interest in coming back for an additional year, like defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin on WKU’s “Beyond The Hill” podcast.
New offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said at his introductory news conference he expects quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to return, but no official announcements have been made about any player with the waiver at this point. The Hilltoppers did announce the signing of quarterback Bailey Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist, where Kittley came from, on Sunday.
The DI Council in October also introduced a measure that would give all Division I student-athletes the ability to transfer and compete immediately once during their collegiate career. It is expected to be voted on during the 2021 NCAA Convention in January and, if approved, it would be effective for student-athletes who seek to be immediately eligible for competition during the 2021-22 academic year.
WKU will also be without safety Devon Key next season. The Lexington native announced in a letter addressed to Hilltopper Nation via Twitter on Monday his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to get to this moment in my life. I would also like to thank my family and friends for the constant support throughout my career. I would not be here without you all. To the fans that come to every game, I truly appreciate it," Key wrote. "Over the past 5 years I have grown in many ways that has helped me become the player and person that I am today. From the moment I stepped on campus I knew that this is where I was supposed to be. It has been a ride; from all the highs and some lows I have enjoyed everything that WKU has offered.
" ... I have always dreamed of playing in the NFL and continuing my career at the highest level. With the birth and blessing of my son, Drace Legend Key, now is the time. My time on the Hill has come to an end. With that being said, I will be entering into the 2021 NFL Draft."
Key is WKU's FBS leader in career tackles, and finished the 2020 season with 92 – the most on the team – plus an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
