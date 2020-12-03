Western Kentucky defensive tackle Ricky Barber has been named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American watch list, the organization announced Thursday. Barber is one of nine defensive linemen listed, including one of only two from Group of Five programs.
The redshirt freshman from Louisville has produced 43 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and four sacks in the Hilltoppers’ 10 games. He has also added two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. His 43 total tackles lead the nine defensive linemen on the list, and rank ninth among all FBS defensive linemen this season.
His four sacks rank third among the nine defensive linemen on the list, as he stands only one sack behind Juwuan Jones’ WKU FBS Era (since 2009) record of five sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Jones was named an FWAA Freshman All-American following his stellar 2018 campaign and was believed to be the first Hilltopper defensive lineman in program history to earn that accolade.
Barber was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) College National Team of the Week after his performance at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 7 earned an 89.4 overall defensive grade. In the following two games, he has put up 10 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and three sacks for negative 19 yards.
WKU is scheduled to play at Charlotte on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List Defensive Linemen (listed alphabetically)
- Ricky Barber – WKU
- Bryan Bresee – Clemson
- Christian Clayton – UTSA
- Khari Coleman – TCU
- Terrell Dawkins – NC State
- Calijah Kancey – Pitt
- Akheem Mesidor – WVU
- Myles Murphy – Clemson
- Colby Wooden – Auburn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.