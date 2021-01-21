When the list of high school All-State football players was released by the Associated Press in 2018, Ricky Barber's name wasn't among Kentucky's best prep prospects on the first or second team.
Then a senior at Doss High School, Barber reached out to his soon-to-be coach at Western Kentucky, where he committed earlier that fall.
"He texted me that day and said, 'Coach, just so you know, they robbed me again for the All-State and I'm tired of getting looked over,' " WKU defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin said. "What I had to do was (assure) him that when you come here to Western – I already know that you're going to work your tail off – we're going to go ahead and get the All-American status. All-State is cool, but let's go ahead and show the nation who Ricky Barber is."
On Monday, Barber reached that goal. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound redshirt freshman defensive tackle was named a 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.
"Honestly, it's a big accomplishment in my career, it's a big step," Barber said Thursday. "Out of high school, I didn't get All-State my senior year. I was kind of upset about it, but I remember talking to coach Martin and he was just like, 'Don't worry about it. We're chasing All-American.' We did it."
Doss went 3-8 in 2018, and through the first nine games – statistics were not submitted to the KHSAA for the final two – Barber led the team with 78 total tackles and 16 sacks, and was among the long list of honorable mention players on the AP All-State team. He was named Second Team All-State by the Courier Journal and All-USA Today Kentucky Football First Team, however.
He got to WKU and played in four games as a true freshman – the first three, plus a blowout win at Arkansas – and he tallied seven tackles in 2019 before redshirting.
"When you come from high school to college, the speed of the game is completely different. Maybe it was a little fast for him as a true freshman, but over time, it slowed down to him once he started to understand that he just can't run off the ball," Martin said. "Once he started to understand that I'm not always going to be stronger or bigger than the person across from me – he started coming in here, learning, coming in the film room, studying – football is more than just putting your hand in the dirt and just running off the ball. He became a student of the game and did a great job for us."
Barber's improvements have been noticeable since his arrival.
He came in around 240 pounds, and his work in the weight room now has him at 290 pounds of muscle. One of his biggest areas of improvement, however, is in becoming a student of the game. Martin now calls him "a little football nerd" because of the way he is frequently in his office going over individual film.
"He does the small things and makes sure those are correct so he can be successful, because at the end of the day, defensive tackle is all about playing with a little hostility, playing with some physicality and knowing your technique," Martin said. "We're a technique position. It's not really a scheme when it comes to D-tackle, it's all about technique, and if you hone in on your technique, you can be very successful, and that's what he did."
Barber started all 12 games for WKU this fall, posting 58 total tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks. He also had three quarterback hurries and forced a fumble in a loss to Liberty in the team's second game. His 58 tackles tied for fifth-most among FBS defensive linemen.
As the season progressed, so did Barber. In a 10-7 victory against Southern Miss, Barber posted six tackles, including 2.5 for loss and two sacks. He followed with four tackles in a victory over FIU the following week, with 1.5 for loss and a sack. After a five-tackle performance in a blowout victory at Charlotte, Barber posted a career-high 10 tackles in a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl.
"Personally, I feel like I was always able to make good plays, but I feel like just trusting what coach Martin was telling me and really sitting down in the film room and understanding what I had to do each week, it helped me out toward the end," Barber said.
Martin says Barber loves the process at WKU, which the coach says starts with being a great person, taking care of business in the classroom, doing the extra work in the weight room and studying the film.
But when the game starts for Barber, as Martin says, he has to separate himself from being a person to being a defensive tackle.
"As soon as that ball is snapped, we're in a fistfight in a phone booth," Martin said. "You have to have the right mentality, you have to have some type of hostility to play with that edge, because if you don't have some type of edge to you on the interior, it's going to be a long day and you're not going to like playing the position."
Barber is the fourth Hilltopper to receive the honor in the last 11 years, with the most recent being defensive end Juwuan Jones in 2018. Barber and Jones are expected back along the defensive line, along with starters in defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin and defensive end DeAngelo Malone.
The staff believes what Barber showed in 2020 is just the start of what the redshirt freshman can do.
"The crazy and the scary thing about Ricky is he hasn't touched the potential of who he could be," Martin said. "He still has a lot of room to improve and that's the scary thing about it, and I'm excited to work with him."
Barber isn't settling for the Freshman All-American honors, either. After a strong finish to the fall, he's hoping to get off to a faster start in 2021 and continue building his resume.
"My motivation for next season is basically you had a good year, but it could've been better," Barber said. "My plan is just to watch film, understand my mistakes and just know that I made Freshman All-American, but I could have had a way better season than I did."
