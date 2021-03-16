Western Kentucky junior midfielder Ambere Barnett has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
This is Barnett’s second career conference weekly award, her first of the season and her first since 2018.
The Rockport, Ind., native scored WKU’s lone goal against Florida Atlantic on Friday. The Lady Toppers finished in a 1-1 draw, ending the Owls’ home winning streak against C-USA opponents that stretched back to the 2018 season. The tie brought WKU’s league point total to seven, which leads all teams in the conference and puts the Lady Toppers in first place in the East division.
Her score came off a corner kick and was her fifth goal of the season. Her 2.40 points per game leads the league and is 14th among all NCAA Division I student-athletes. Her .812 shot accuracy is second in C-USA and 20th in the country.
Barnett has scored 17 goals in her career, which is tied for the 10th-most in WKU history. Her 16 career assists are tied for fourth in the Lady Topper record book and her 50 career points is tied for seventh all-time.
WKU will return to the WKU Soccer Complex on Thursday against C-USA foe Marshall.