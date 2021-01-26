Western Kentucky junior Ambere Barnett has been selected to the All-Conference USA Preseason Women’s Soccer Team as announced by the league Tuesday. WKU was picked as a team to finish third in the East Division. Both were voted on by the 14 C-USA coaches.
It is Barnett’s second preseason recognition from the conference. Her first honor came prior to the 2019 season. She was named to the All-C-USA First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
Barnett notched five goals and six assists for a team-leading 16 points last season. After only two seasons, she is tied for the sixth-most career assists in program history 14 total.
Conference USA will have a two-division setup (East and West) for spring 2021. WKU will play in the East along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, FIU and Old Dominion.
Barnett and the Lady Toppers are set to take on Lipscomb on Feb. 2 in the final exhibition match of the season. WKU will officially open the season on the road at North Alabama on Feb. 6.
Spring 2021 C-USA Women’s Soccer Preseason Team
- Julia Patrum, Charlotte, So., MF/F
- Luisa Daikeler, Florida Atlantic, So., D
- Cassidy Wasdin, Florida Atlantic, RS-So., GK
- Autumn Woodard, Louisiana Tech, Jr., F
- Peyton DePriest, Middle Tennessee, Sr., F
- Kelsey Brann, North Texas, RS-Jr., GK
- Allie Byrd, North Texas, So., F
- Berklee Peters, North Texas, Sr., F
- Mijke Roelfsema, Rice, Sr., D
- Delaney Schultz, Rice, Jr., MF
- Caitlin Pierce, Southern Miss, Sr., D
- Ambere Barnett, WKU, Jr., MF
- Ellis Patterson, UTSA, Sr., F
C-USA Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll
East Division
- 1. Florida Atlantic
- 2. Charlotte
- 3. WKU
- 4. Middle Tennessee
- 5. Marshall
- 6. FIU
- 7. Old Dominion
West Division
- 1. North Texas
- 2. Rice
- 3. UTSA
- 4. Louisiana Tech
- 5. UTEP
- 6. UAB
- 7. Southern Miss
