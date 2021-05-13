Western Kentucky junior midfielder Ambere Barnett has been named a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American, the organization announced Thursday. Barnett is the first All-American in program history.
Barnett adds All-American status to her long list of accolades from this season including Conference USA Player of the Year, C-USA Midfielder of the Year, United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team and All-C-USA First Team.
The Rockport, Ind., native ended the season in the top 40 nationally in four different statistical categories (0.654 shot accuracy – 25th; 0.67 goals/game – 32nd; 1.89 shots on goal/game – 38th; 1.56 points/game – 40th). She was also top two in the conference in all of those categories.
Barnett led the team in goals with six in nine games and led the squad in points with 14 on the season. She scored a goal in each of her first three matches of the season, including two against FIU on March 4. Five of her six goals came in conference play. She notched two game-winners on the season, both in C-USA matches.
In her three seasons at WKU, Barnett has scored 18 goals which is tied for the ninth-most in program history. Her 16 career assists are tied for the fourth most by a Lady Topper and her 52 career points are seventh in the record book.
Barnett is one of only two C-USA student-athletes on the United Soccer Coaches All-America teams, joining Rice defender Mijke Roelfsema.