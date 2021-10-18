Senior Kenlie Barrett led the Western Kentucky women's golf team in the final round of the 44th annual Pat Bradley Invitational on Monday.
She posted a 1-under 71 to rise 27 spots on the individual leaderboard and pushed WKU up by three spots as a team. The Lady Toppers posted their best team round of the event at 12-over 300 to finish 10th.
In Barrett’s final eight holes, she carded seven pars and a birdie. She tied for 31st at the par-72, 6,285-yard Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Her final-round score of 71 tied for WKU’s lowest of the event as fifth-year senior Olivia Reed shot the same score in the opening round.
Sophomore Rachel Rich logged her second tournament as WKU’s top finisher as she tied for 16th at the invitational. She posted a final-round 3-over 75 on Monday to turn in a 54-hole score of 4-over 220. Rich recorded birdies on two of her final five holes to wrap up the round.
WKU counted two 77s to conclude team scoring. Both Reed and sophomore Sarah Arnold posted the 5-over score. Reed tied for 31st alongside Barrett at 10-over 226, while Arnold finished 72nd. Freshman Faith Martin turned in a 9-over 81 on the final day.
WKU will finish its fall season by co-hosting the Olde Stone Intercollegiate on Oct. 25-26 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green.