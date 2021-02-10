Western Kentucky freshman thrower Kaison Barton earned his first Conference USA Male Field Athlete of the Week honors, the league announced Wednesday.
At the Jaguar Invitational over the weekend, Barton finished third in the shot put with a mark of 16.18 meters and seventh in the weight throw with a mark of 16.13 meters. In each one of his collegiate meets thus far, he has improved his marks in both shot put and weight throw.
In his very first collegiate outing, the Semmes, Ala., native threw 15.37 meters in the shot put. In his next meet, throwing coach and director of cross country/track and field Brent Chumbley entered Barton in both indoor throwing events. He threw 15.69 meters in the shot and 16.04 meters in the weight throw.
Barton’s most recent throws at South Alabama are good for third in the league in shot put and fifth in weight throw. In the shot put event, he finished ahead of the next C-USA opponent by 1.25 meters. Behind his own teammate, Brett Brannon, in the weight throw, he finished ahead of every other C-USA competitor by almost 1.5 meters.
Out of all male throwers in C-USA, Barton is one of two in the conference that has marks in the top five in both the weight throw and shot put. Chris Samaniego of North Texas holds the second-best throws in both events but has not recorded those marks since mid-January.
WKU is gearing up for one final regular season indoor meet at Samford on Friday. The team will return to Birmingham on Feb. 20-21 for the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.