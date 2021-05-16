The Western Kentucky track and field team was led by freshman thrower Kaison Barton and senior sprinter Marlowe Mosley as both reached the podium on the final day of the Conference USA Outdoor Championships.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the team finish on both sides,” WKU Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “Injuries and other adversity hit us hard in the last three weeks, so we were unable to compete at full strength like we would’ve wanted. On a positive note, everyone that competed this weekend will be back next year and the entire team left their hearts on the track today. I can’t begin to count the number of PRs we had, which is exactly what you want at conference. I hope the WKU fans are as proud of these men and women as I am.”
The entire Hilltopper squad saw several personal bests on the day that led to points scored in six different events. Barton led the crew by scoring eight points with a second-place finish in the shot put. He threw a personal best 17.01 meters to earn the silver medal.
Mosley racked up the most points by a Hilltopper individual Sunday, combining his 200- and 400-meter placements for 11 points total. He placed third in the 400 with a personal best 46.23 seconds. The time securely qualifies him for the NCAA East Regionals at the end of the month. He finished fourth in the 200 with at time of 20.94, 0.15 seconds faster than his preliminary time and previous PR.
Mid-distance sprinter Casey Buchanan finished just outside the podium for the 800 with a new personal best of 1:52.51 to close out his freshman season with a fourth-place finish.
Dedrick Troxell finished fifth in the men’s 1,500 at 3:48.38, besting his previous time by over two seconds. His time is just outside the top 10 in WKU male outdoor history, and he is the fifth-best performer in the event in school history.
Sophomore sprinter Alexis Williams contributed five points on the women’s side as she placed sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 100. She’s on the bubble to qualify for NCAA East Regionals at the end of the month.
Grace Turner also scored in high jump for the second consecutive season, tying for fifth place with a jump of 1.65 meters. Devon Montgomery added on to WKU’s point total with two points and a seventh-place finish in pole vault.
The mid-distance and distance crew combined for eight top-10 finishes across numerous races.
The WKU men finished 10th with 30 points while the women finished 12th with 10.5 points.