After a stellar performance in the series against Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey was named Conference USA Player of the Week Presented by Surf & Turf Golf, the league announced Monday.
Over the two games, the junior averaged 19 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as the Hilltoppers split the series with the Bulldogs. He shot 59.1% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line.
In the first contest, Bassey recorded his seventh double-double of the season with game highs of 24 points and 17 rebounds. The 17 boards are the most so far this season for any Hilltopper.
The Nigeria native shot 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line while blocking four shots in the WKU victory. All four of the blocks came in the second half, with one of them preserving the win in the final minutes.
In Saturday’s game, the center logged another double-double, his eighth of the season, with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while adding three blocks and an assist. Bassey grabbed eight offensive boards over the whole series.
As of Sunday, Bassey leads the nation in total rebounds, dunks and double-doubles. He’s also third in total blocks, fourth in rebounds per game and fourth in blocks per game.
The award is Bassey’s fourth of the kind this season, having also been named Player of the Week on Nov. 30, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. In the seven weeks of play so far this season, a Hilltopper has been named C-USA Player of the Week five times. The award has been given out nine times.
WKU is slated for its regular home-and-home series against league foe Marshall. The Hilltoppers will play at home against the Thundering Herd on Friday before traveling to Huntington, W.Va, for a rematch Sunday.
