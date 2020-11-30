Western Kentucky swept the first round of Conference USA weekly awards as junior center Charles Bassey was named C-USA Player of the Week and freshman guard Dayvion McKnight was named Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Bassey was named to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic All-Tournament Team after averaging a double-double of 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, with 3.7 blocks per game, in the three-game, three-day event. All three teams in the event were ranked or receiving votes.
In his first three games back since a leg injury Dec. 7, Bassey totaled 11 blocks, two steals and three assists. The Nigeria native shot 54.1% from the field while knocking down one 3-pointer in two of the three contests.
In the win over Memphis, his stat line of 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks was the 19th time since 2010 that a Division I player has reached each of those marks in a game. He did so against Memphis standout big man Moussa Cisse, a top-10 recruit. His seven blocks were the most by a Hilltopper since Nov. 20, 2011.
Against No. 15 West Virginia, which had All-American candidate and tournament MVP forward Derek Culver, Bassey posted 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a limited 19 minutes.
McKnight showed off in his collegiate debut, scoring 21 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. He added four rebounds, three assists and three steals in his debut game against Northern Iowa. It was the second-most points ever scored by a Hilltopper freshman in his college debut.
Over the three games in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, McKnight averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game against the three ranked/receiving votes teams.
