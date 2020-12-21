Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week alongside Charlotte’s Jahmir Young, the league announced Monday.
In the Hilltoppers’ lone game of the week, Bassey recorded his fifth double-double of the season with game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Hilltoppers’ 73-71 win at Alabama. The center shot 11 of 14 (78.6%) from the field while adding five points from the free-throw line.
The Nigeria native’s five offensive rebounds led WKU to a total of 13 offensive boards and 20 second-chance points, including the game-winning basket on a goaltend putback. The junior added one assist, one block and one steal in his 33 minutes of action.
As of Sunday morning, Bassey led the nation in total blocks (29) and was tied for first in total rebounds (91). He was also ninth in Division I in rebounds per game (11.4) and third in blocks per game (3.6). He leads Conference USA in all of those same categories.
This is Bassey’s third Player of the Week award this season and fourth of his career. In his first year, he won 10 of the 17 Freshman of the Week awards. WKU’s win over Alabama became its ninth victory over Power Five teams since the start of the 2017-18 season.
The Hilltoppers’ final non-conference game is against Tennessee Tech at home Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.