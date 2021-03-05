Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey earned an off-the-court accolade after being named to the 2021 Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday.
Bassey has been a consistent member on WKU’s President’s List and Dean’s List in his time at WKU, while also receiving the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal. The Lagos, Nigeria, native boasts a 3.57 GPA while majoring in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in health.
Despite his leg injury in the 2019-20 season that required surgery and treatment away from Bowling Green, and testing the NBA waters during his freshman year, Bassey has maintained a high GPA through his five completed semesters.
In addition to his dedication in the classroom, Bassey is among the nation’s hardest workers on the court. The center averages 17.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while shooting 61.4% from the field. As of Wednesday, he is tied for second in the nation in dunks (58) as well as third in blocks per game, rebounds per game and double-doubles (14).
Bassey has been recognized for his on-the-court efforts by being named to the Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list for National Player of the Year. He’s also on the Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson National POY watch lists, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year top-five finalist.
This marks the second consecutive year WKU has had a Hilltopper on the All-Academic Team as Carson Williams was tabbed with the honor in 2020.
2021 C-USA Men’s Basketball All-Academic Team
- Erik Czumbel, UTSA
- Charles Bassey, WKU
- Max Fiedler, Rice
- Trey Jemison, UAB
- Jarrod West, Marshall
